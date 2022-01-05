ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, is pleased to announce that seven members of the firm have been named Partner. Two members have been added to the firm's Audit Practice, Reid Blalock and A.J. Hurst. The Tax Practice also has two new members, Eddie Bradford and David Patton. The Process, Risk & Governance Practice has added three partners: Andrew Hicks, Adam Mark and Mindy Milliet.
"We are excited to add so many strong contributors to the partnership," said Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. "It's an honor to lead an organization that attracts and develops talented individuals like these, who in turn deliver exceptional service to our clients."
Reid Blalock, CPA, is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Atlanta office, where he plays a leadership role in the firm's Technology Practice. He provides assurance and advisory services to clients predominantly in the middle market. Reid has extensive experience helping clients through complex equity transactions, business combinations, revenue recognition and other technical accounting guidance. Since joining the firm, Blalock has worked with a variety of clients to develop a comprehensive understanding of a broad range of industries, including technology, manufacturing & distribution, real estate and professional services.
Reid studied at the University of Georgia and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy.
Eddie Bradford, CPA, CGMA is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Atlanta office, where he plays a leadership role in the firm's Entertainment Practice. Bradford takes a comprehensive, hands-on approach to advising clients. He leads a team of experienced professionals, providing research, tax planning and tax compliance services. Bradford primarily serves closely-held businesses and high-net-worth individuals. He has also served clients in a variety of industries, including sports, entertainment, law, healthcare, real estate, engineering, architecture, manufacturing & distribution and technology.
Eddie graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He continued his studies at Mercer University where he graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
Andrew Hicks, CISA, CRISC, CCSFP, CHQP, HCISPP, MBA, is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Alpharetta office and the leader of the firm's HITRUST Practice. As the National HITRUST Practice Leader and Vice President of Risk Assurance, Hicks specializes in working with organizations to adopt, implement and manage information security programs related to HITRUST certification, HIPAA compliance and various other areas of regulatory compliance and risk management. Prior to joining FD, Hicks developed the largest HITRUST practice in the world and has been repeatedly appointed to HITRUST Assessor, Quality, Third-Party Risk Management and Marketing Councils. He is a frequently requested speaker in the marketplace and an author of numerous whitepapers and blogs.
Andrew graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Management Information Systems. He also holds a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership from the University of Findlay.
A.J. Hurst, CPA, is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Atlanta office, where he plays a leadership role in the firm's Healthcare Practice. Hurst supports clients in audits, merger & acquisition transactions and employee benefit plan audits. His experience includes middle-market and privately held companies in the technology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing & distribution, private equity and professional services industries. Hurst serves in a leadership role within the firm's ASC 606 revenue recognition implementation task force as a technical accounting resource and as the Vice-Chair of the firm's Healthcare Practice. Hurst has published articles about accounting topics in state and national accounting publications including the Journal of Accountancy.
A.J. graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy.
Adam Mark, CPA, CISSP, PMP, is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Nashville office. With extensive accounting and advisory experience, he focuses on delivering effective and efficient internal controls transformation and automation solutions to clients. Mark drives collaboration across three lines of defense, with a multifaceted focus on maturing an organization's hindsight and oversight functions to provide more accurate insights to drive businesses forward. He also teaches organizations how to leverage technology and analytics to improve their foresight functions to anticipate what is around the next curve. Mark has deep experience managing pre-IPO engagements to help organizations prepare for a more sustainable and smarter approach to going public. Throughout his career, Mark has served clients in various industries, including manufacturing & distribution, restaurants, retail, utilities, transportation, logistics, hospitality and financial services. Prior to joining FD, he worked at Deloitte, where he was an active member of the firm's Controls Advisory Practice.
Adam graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Belmont University. Later, He continued his studies at Belmont University and graduated with a Master of Accountancy.
Mindy Milliet, QSA, CISA, CISM, PCIP, joined Frazier & Deeter in 2016 and resides in Memphis, TN. Mindy founded and leads the firm's growing PCI practice. Mindy is passionate about helping organizations achieve and maintain a compliant security posture and spends much of her time assisting clients with their initial PCI compliance effort. With her versatile skillset, Milliet also manages and contributes to the delivery of cybersecurity, internal audit, IT audit and SOC advisory and compliance assessments across a wide range of industries. Prior to joining FD, Mindy led the PCI compliance, SOX and internal audit programs for a national restaurant chain and also spent time at KPMG and EY where she assisted large, public company clients with their annual IT and business process controls reviews. Mindy graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Memphis.
David Patton, CPA, is a member of Frazier & Deeter's Atlanta office, where he provides tax consulting and compliance services to middle-market and closely held businesses. He has worked extensively with taxpayers having multinational operations with cross-border compliance and transaction needs. Patton also has a focus in ASC 740 accounting for income taxes and REIT taxation. He works with a variety of industries including technology, life sciences, manufacturing & distribution, professional services and timber. Prior to joining FD in 2011, Patton worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in International Tax and Mergers & Acquisitions.
David graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. Later, he continued his studies at the University of Mississippi and graduated with a Master of Accounting.
