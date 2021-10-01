COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Returning to her hometown, Jill Gray Savarese, the first producer attached to dance comedy hit Tango Shalom, has initiated a pairing with Columbus NW Fred Astaire Dance Studio and top ballroom dance emcee, and studio owner, Daniel Tackett. "The little film that could,'' produced by Hollywood directing legend Joel Zwick and distributed by Vision Films continues to rack up film festival awards, accolades, and interfaith reviews from around the world. The film's message of diversity, equity and inclusion is resonating with audiences of all ages.
Synopsis: When a female Tango dancer (Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition, there's one big problem - due to his Orthodox beliefs he's not allowed to touch her! The prize money is much needed for both, so they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his religious beliefs, and the bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted and comedic fable.
Tango Shalom had its Ohio theatrical premiere in Columbus at the Gateway Film Center on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 followed by an event screening on Saturday with a Q&A by Sundance alumna and Pickerington graduate Jill Gray Savarese and a tango performance by dancers Daniel Tackett and Simona Polmova. The film has been extended at the Gateway Film Center until Monday. Tango Shalom is currently showing in theaters across the US, including in Columbus OH, South Florida, Malverne and Floral Park NY, Palm Desert CA, and Scottsdale and Sedona AZ.
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/R6w9qkvKca8
Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna and stars Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor, Karina Smirnoff, Joseph Bologna, Jos and Claudio Laniado, Bern Cohen and Judi Beecher.
Jill Gray Savarese, a Tango Shalom producer says, "Partnering with Fred Astaire Dance Studios makes perfect sense to me. Years ago, with a postcard of the Hollywood sign on my desk, I got a job at Fred Astaire to support my film aspirations. So, it feels warm and satisfying to come back to my hometown as a producer of a film about following a dream to dance the tango."
According to Daniel Tackett, owner of the Columbus NW Fred Astaire Dance Studio: "Tango Shalom is a fun, sweet and honest portrayal of the unique struggles and internal deliberations our real-life students experience learning to let their spirit express itself through movement."
Gabriel Bologna, the director of Tango Shalom adds, "Fred Astaire Dance Studio is open to everyone, has been teaching dance to all walks of life for a half century, and embodies the message of Tango Shalom. As a former dancer myself, having studied at Carnegie Hall as a child and teenager, dancing and music are the ultimate forms of expression. I am so moved by the Fred Astaire dancers who came out to support Tango Shalom the best way they knew how--dancing!"
Oscar®-nominated actress Renée Taylor, who plays Deborah Yehuda in Tango Shalom, tells of meeting Fred Astaire. While staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, she noticed Fred Astaire getting a shave and a haircut so she followed him as he left. When he asked her if she was following him, she admitted that she was. When he wanted to know why she exclaimed, "Why wouldn't I? I love the way you sing and I love the way you dance! I love everything about you!' So he said, 'Come walk with me' and asked, 'Do you dance?' I answered, 'A little. I've had a few dancing lessons.' He took my arm, pirouetted me and then went into his house."
"This is the feel-good film we all need to experience right now," says Lise Romanoff, Managing Director and CEO of Vision Films. "With amazing tango dance sequences, a fantastic musical score, and a message of inclusion, family, and love, Tango Shalom is a must-see."
Official Website: https://www.tangoshalommovie.com
