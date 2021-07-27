CHICAGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Fred Miller has join its Healthcare and Human Services Practice.
Miller is a Medicaid expert with more than 40 years of experience in government IT. Prior to joining CSG, he served as an IT Specialist and State Officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for more than a decade. While with CMS, Miller collaborated with states on their MMIS and eligibility system modernization projects and conducted reviews for federal system certification requirements.
"Fred's expertise in federal system compliance for state Medicaid and eligibility systems will bring expert guidance and insight to our clients across the country," says Robin Dufresne, CSG's HHS Practice Director. "We are proud to have Fred as a member of the CSG team."
CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.
