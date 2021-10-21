FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Rescue Mission is adding to their leadership team with the hiring of Jasmine Sneed in the role of Partnership Development Director. A native of Manassas, Virginia, Jasmine joined the Mission on October 11, 2021 to focus on cultivating partnerships in the local community.

For over 20 years, Jasmine has worked in marketing, event planning, advertising, and strategic counseling to a wide variety of for-profit and nonprofit organizations, most recently in her role as owner of Picture Puzzle Productions. As Partnership Development Director, Jasmine will nurture existing relationships and work to expand the Mission's partnership base. "I am delighted to join the Mission, striving to honor Jesus and reflect his character in all I do," she says.

Jasmine specializes in developing partnerships within a community, and she has been praised for her strength in relationship building. She lives with her husband, two children, and two dogs in downtown Frederick and enjoys spending time with family and friends. When idle, she loves to listen to audio books.

The Frederick Rescue Mission has been serving the city and the surrounding areas for five decades. Established as a nonprofit Christian ministry in 1964, the Mission is a Christ-centered ministry providing residential recovery programs to men and women experiencing homelessness or substance abuse disorder, food to the hungry, clothing to those in need, and connection within our community through relationships.

The Mission is located at 419 W. South Street.

Media Contact

Sandie Hall, Frederick Rescue Mission, 301-695-6633 x209, shall@therescuemission.org

 

SOURCE Frederick Rescue Mission

