PHOENIX, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has donated $500,000 in general operating dollars over the next two years to Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona to support its strategic plan and ongoing growth. The nonprofit organization works to transform children's trauma into strength and resilience through the arts. The focus of upcoming growth will be largely centered around reimagining Free Arts programming to incorporate virtual opportunities and ensure inclusivity.
"Free Arts offers children and teens a safe environment and productive outlet to help work through what is often a dark and challenging time in their lives," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "We are proud to continue our support of this organization as it expands its efforts to bring transformational arts programming to even more children in need."
The funds will be used to identify even more alternate programs and reimagine traditional Free Arts programs that can be delivered virtually or with a safe, hybrid model. Additionally, Free Arts will examine the organization with a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens and work to dismantle barriers to serving children and our community in the most equitable way possible.
"This fundamental support from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is crucial to our organization during this difficult time," said Free Arts Executive Director Alicia Sutton Campbell. "It will allow us to continue to adapt our programs to serve children safely, while also allowing us to focus on the future and how Free Arts needs to grow and change in the coming years to best serve the community."
The nonprofit's 10-year vision includes a statewide expansion and increased programming for alumni as they move into adulthood. Free Arts believes every child living in foster care and emergency shelters in Arizona should have access to resilience-building arts programs and caring adult mentors.
"Art can be a very powerful outlet for expressing ourselves and dealing with complicated emotions," said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. "Free Arts is offering children and young adults the ability to harness that power for healing and growth."
The Parsons have been longtime supporters of Free Arts and through The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation have granted more than $4.5 million to the organization over the past seven years, including this most recent gift.
Free Arts currently serves more than 6,000 children annually, utilizing the talents and skills of 17 staff members, 22 board members and 800 volunteers. To learn more about Free Arts visit FreeArtsAz.org.
About Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona
Founded in 1993, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona is a nonprofit organization that works to transform children's trauma to resilience through the arts. Free Arts programs include creative elements that promote safety, self-expression, and a sense of belonging. Free Arts programs are delivered by 800 volunteer mentors and artists who serve more than 6,000 children annually through partnerships with 40 social service child welfare agencies at 100+ sites across Maricopa County. For more information on Free Arts, visit: http://www.FreeArtsAZ.org.
About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation
The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.
