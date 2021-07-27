ATLANTA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the National Society of Genetic Counselors, MotherToBaby, a non-profit service of the Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS), is excited to offer a free webinar July 30, 2021 on prenatal exposures and their known effects on the development and behavior of children. Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits will be offered for genetic counselors. Advanced registration is required at the following link: https://bit.ly/prenatalexposures
WHO: Featured speaker Claire Coles, PhD, Director of MotherToBaby Georgia and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Pediatrics at Emory University. Dr. Coles is also Director of the Maternal Substance Abuse and Child Development Laboratory at Emory. Her expertise is in the developmental and behavioral effects of prenatal exposure to drugs and alcohol and the interaction of these effects with the postnatal environment. She was among the first to describe the behavioral effects of prenatal alcohol exposure and to investigate the effects of cocaine exposure on child development.
WHAT: "Challenges in Identifying Effects of Prenatal Exposure on Development and Behavior," a free webinar in partnership with the National Society of Genetic Counselors. Advanced registration is required here.
WHEN: July 30, 2021, 9a PT/12p ET.
PURPOSE: This free webinar is designed for the scientist, genetic counselor and health care provider. Attendees will learn to:
- Define what a behavioral teratogen is and why it has an effect on child development.
- Be able to critique media reports and journal articles on effects of prenatal exposures.
- Identify what information is necessary for accurate information about development and behavior.
- Have information about referrals to address problems in development and behavior.
More about OTIS and MotherToBaby
The Organization of Teratology Information Specialists (OTIS) is a professional scientific society made up of individuals engaged in assessing and evaluating risks to pregnancy and breastfeeding from environmental exposures. Members include, but are not limited to, specialists in the fields of: obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, genetics, dysmorphology, perinatal epidemiology, teratology, behavioral teratology, pharmacy, genetic counseling, nursing, midwifery, maternal and child health, public health, and includes experts that provide MotherToBaby services and researchers that conduct MotherToBaby Pregnancy Studies. MotherToBaby is a suggested resource by many federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To learn more about ongoing MotherToBaby and OTIS, please visit http://www.MotherToBaby.org.
