BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom Family Office is pleased to announce that Jenna Kozodoy has joined the firm as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).
Jenna brings with her years of experience in going above and beyond to create exceptional experiences for all her clients.
Jenna holds a BA from Quinnipiac University. Prior to joining Freedom, Jenna worked at Goldman Sachs where she helped manage over $500 million in investments. She also led a 19-person frontline team of Customer Experience Associates at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.
"Attracting someone as talented as Jenna, with a pedigree that includes prestigious companies such as Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates, is a sign to clients and our team that Freedom has already created a special culture. Jenna will make an immediate impact in our client's journey through our process of uncovering their most important goals in life," says Co-Founder, Noah B. Rosenfarb, CPA.
"At Freedom, we recognize that our success is a direct reflection of our client's success and that starts with creating a bespoke and exceptional experience for each and every client. Jenna joins the team with years of experience at the top financial firms to ensure we create and maintain the highest level of service to our clients as we look to the future and growth of Freedom Family Office," says Co-Founder, Peter Culver, JD.
"I'm honored and thrilled to be joining the Freedom Family Office team. Freedom's investment philosophy, creative tax-savings solutions and holistic approach to creating true financial freedom positions us to serve the unique lives of entrepreneurs and their families. I'm inspired by Freedom's mission of ensuring clients have the knowledge, resources and guidance to live rich beyond money and looking forward to enhancing the experience each client has with the Freedom team." says Jenna Kozodoy.
To learn more about Jenna, please visit the Freedom website at https://freedomfamilyoffice.com/about-us/our-team.
Freedom is a Multi Family Office focused on helping entrepreneurs and affluent families achieve financial freedom, build an ideal life and serve their higher purpose. Our clients are "Rich Beyond Money".
