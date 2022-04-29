(PRNewsfoto/Berenson Associates, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Berenson Associates, Inc.)

 By Berenson Associates

FREEPORT, Maine, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Freeport Associates announced today that SKECHERS has signed a lease to open a SKECHERS Outlet store at Freeport Village Station.

SKECHERS offers a complete collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. "We are thrilled to welcome SKECHERS, a multi-billion dollar global brand, to Freeport, ME for the first time. Our customers will appreciate the quality, value, selection and customer service SKECHERS will deliver in their beautiful new store at Freeport Village Station," stated Alfred R. Yebba, of Berenson Freeport Associates, owners of Freeport Village Station.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.  For more information, please visit: about.skechers.com.

SKECHERS Outlet will join the exciting mix of global outlet brands at Freeport Village Station, including: L.L. Bean Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, Carter's, Oshkosh B'Gosh, Famous Footwear Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Francesca's, Oakley Vault, Talbots Outlet, Coach Outlet, Lindt Chocolate, sunglass hut, Claire's, AT&T, The Kitchen Store Outlet, and Freeport Market - a local makers market featuring high quality, unique goods from emerging & established makers.

For more information, please visit: onefreeportvillagestation.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freeport-village-station-announces-skechers-301536453.html

SOURCE BERENSON ASSOCIATES

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.