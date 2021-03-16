SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception in 1999, Freestone has helped its high net worth clients navigate the complexities associated with significant wealth. The recent appointment of Larry Miles as President and CEO has reaffirmed the firm's planning focus, and commitment to building a digitally integrated wealth services firm.
Launching March 2021 by co-founders Alison Marckstadt and Sisi Provost, Succession Advisors established the WealthCAP HUB®, a membership based content platform providing direct access to a thoughtfully curated network of industry experts, innovative ideas and educational information in the areas of trust and estate planning, family governance and next generation stewardship, family wealth education, financial literacy, risk management, precision estate management, luxury lifestyle experiences and specialty services.
"The best advisors are always looking for more ways to help their clients. Access to the WealthCAP HUB® is a valuable resource for our team to refer to when navigating a complex estate issue or a family governance conversation," said Larry Miles, President and CEO of Freestone. "Alison and Sisi have addressed a need in the RIA industry. Through their platform, advisors have access to proprietary content covering topics that are really important to clients, but often underserved by investment minded advisors."
Alison and Sisi have been in the wealth management space for a combined 30 years and recognized that the high cost attributed to this type of information was prohibiting access to those who could benefit from the resources. The WealthCAP HUB® was designed as a way to remove those barriers.
"Our vision is to democratize and deliver credible and valuable content that may be applied by wealth consumers seeking to self-educate – whether an individual, family, family office or wealth professional in service to their clients. Our partnership with Freestone reaffirms our vision to complement the areas of wealth management that firms find increasingly valuable to better serve their clients," said Alison Marckstadt and Sisi Provost, Co-Founders of Succession Advisors.
Today's announcement highlights Freestone's continued commitment to its clients, further assisting with various aspects of their lives, and helping them focus on what truly matters. Expect more exciting news from Freestone throughout the year.
About Freestone Capital Management
Freestone Capital Management is a planning first wealth management firm that brings together superior client service and a comprehensive investment approach. Clients entrust Freestone to help them pursue their long-term financial goals. Founded in 1999, Freestone has offices in Washington and California. Learn more about Freestone Capital Management at http://www.freestonecapital.com.
About Succession Advisors
Succession Advisors is an online membership platform providing access to a library of credible, educational content in the form of articles, podcasts, videos, activities and templates. With unprecedented access to practical and useful information in the areas of accumulation, inheriting, management and administration of personal wealth, Succession Advisors is removing the barriers in support of individuals, families, and professionals.
For additional information, please visit https://successionadvisors.com/.
