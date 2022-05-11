freshcells systems engineering becomes a certified integration partner for headless CMS provider Contentstack.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Contentstack, one of the world's leading solution providers for headless content management systems, is expanding its presence in the DACH region and bringing freshcells on board for this purpose. "We are pleased that freshcells has joined our catalyst program," explains Bart Dirksen, Partner Manager EMEA at Contentstack. "freshcells collaborated with Contentstack to carry out the implementation for the client Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation EMEA. Together, we developed a groundbreaking solution that all the stakeholders are proud of. freshcells has demonstrated its technical expertise and analytical approaches during the project implementation, and is now an officially certified catalyst."
Tom Hülser, founder and owner of freshcells systems engineering GmbH, sees great potential in the new cooperation: "Our partnership with Contentstack holds a strategic significance for us. Due to the rising complexity of data operations and the growing distribution of system components, the importance of headless CMS will continue to increase. In many system environments, headless CMS will become indispensable over the coming years." Hülser describes what he envisions for the partnership with Contentstack: "We see ourselves as system architects and enablers of future-proof system landscapes. With high-performance headless systems, we can equip our projects to handle nearly any data structure. In addition, our customers have the decisive advantage that they can conveniently use data, even in large volumes. Anyone who wishes to make their company sustainable into the future, must address this issue. freshcells and Contentstack can now help with this process by consolidating their efforts."
About freshcells
Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, freshcells systems engineering GmbH has specialised in the analysis, optimisation and development of system architectures for the combination of heterogeneous data sources and services on an enterprise level since 2007. freshcells develops digital platforms with state-of-the-art web technologies and concepts on behalf of its customers. It has already provided online platforms for over 150 brands. In the tourism sector, freshcells offers the fifth generation of its TravelSandbox® QuickStart, a high-performance tourism sales platform that significantly reduces lead times and investments.
About Contentstack
ContentstackⓇ – the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) – empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi Electric, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise™, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.
