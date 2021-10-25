REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freshwater Investments, a Bay Area-based real estate investment firm, is pleased to welcome Ryan Pasquale as Director of Acquisitions & Asset Management to its growing team. He will play a key role in the identification, evaluation, and recommendation of opportunities for multifamily acquisitions in all markets of interest for the firm.
"Driven by significant investor demand, Freshwater Investments has big plans, including expanding our portfolio and entering new markets, and we are glad to have Ryan on board to help us bring them to fruition. We believe in a "win-win" approach of effectively building up our business while offering growth opportunities for the team members", said Alex Rozenfeld, Freshwater Investments Managing Partner.
Mr. Pasquale joins Freshwater Investments with more than a decade of experience in the commercial real estate industry. Most recently, Mr. Pasquale was responsible for acquisition and asset management responsibilities at Bristol Group, a nationwide real estate investment and development firm focused on multifamily, industrial, and self-storage opportunities throughout the U.S. Prior to Bristol Group, Mr. Pasquale worked for Stanford University as part of a senior team focused on its non-academic real estate portfolio, which encompasses more than 14 million square feet of residential, office, R&D, and retail space. Mr. Pasquale began his career at Hammond Hanlon Camp (H2C), where he participated in all aspects of the firm's real estate investment banking activities, including single-asset and portfolio acquisitions, sale/leasebacks, mergers and acquisitions, and institutional capital raises.
Mr. Pasquale earned his MBA from Fordham University in New York City, where he concentrated in corporate finance and real estate. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute.
Freshwater Investments, headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a private equity real estate investment firm creating opportunities for private and institutional investors to diversify portfolios and gain attractive returns through co-ownership of multifamily housing properties. For more information, please visit https://www.freshwaterinvestments.com/.
