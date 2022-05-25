45+ year education leader Deborah Hofreiter joins Friendship Campus to develop curriculum for students with physical and intellectual diversities.
REDONDO BEACH, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Friendship Foundation, dedicated to elevating the lives of those with varying abilities for 15 years, announced it has appointed Deborah Hofreiter as director of education services of its Friendship Campus. The 3.25-acre state-of-the-art education and vocational Friendship Campus, The Greenberg Family/Skechers Center, is in development to serve postsecondary students who are intellectually and physically diverse and will include vocational programs, a transition program for Redondo Beach Unified School District (RBUSD) and the headquarters for Friendship Foundation's 50+ programs and inclusive school club programming. Hofreiter will oversee curriculum development and educational partners for this innovative Campus focused on preparing all students for employment.
Hofreiter brings more than 45 years of educational expertise to her position, most recently as vice principal of the acclaimed Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif., both a Gold Ribbon and California Distinguished School.
As director of education services, Hofreiter will be developing courses, staffing, and partnerships for each program including technology, media, hospitality, retail, culinary, office, education, trades, landscaping, and more. The Friendship Campus will be creating programs for the whole individual with talent and skill building; personal growth and development programs; social and emotional wellness; healthy lifestyle habits and physical fitness.
Along with Kelly Stroman, managing director, Hofreiter will be building the Campus' foundation to deliver on its mission to educate, innovate, and inspire students, teachers, researchers, and the community to create a better place for everyone.
"Curriculum development is obviously crucial to the overall success of our Campus and we were determined to find a visionary educator who would help us put the right foot forward from the very beginning," said Yossi Mintz, founder and executive director of the Friendship Foundation. "Deb Hofreiter brings an impressive combination of education experience to our team, but she's also incredibly passionate about serving our diverse student population and setting up programs to help each individual reach his or her full potential. She's worked as an administrator and in special education classrooms herself so she'll be able to create programs to attract top teaching talent and diverse students. Her lifelong dedication to education will serve as an inspiration to our staff, students and partners alike."
Hofreiter began her career as an education specialist for the Beverly Hills Unified School District working with students as a resource, computer, and transition specialist, as well as a special day class teacher from 1979-2000. She then moved to the Manhattan Beach Unified School District (MBUSD) where she worked in a wide range of positions for 20 years from English teacher and department co-chair, AVID coordinator, district teacher on special assignment (TOSA) for writing and literacy for K-12 students, and ultimately vice principal of Mira Costa High School for eight years. She also taught master's thesis writing at California State University, Long Beach and special programs to teachers and administrators in Chaoyang District of Beijing including the intersections of neuroscience and learning and educational leadership.
Her own education resume is prolific. She's completed doctoral and master's programs in Educational Leadership at Cal State University, Long Beach; numerous writing, literacy and language training programs and special education training in auditory discrimination. Hofreiter embodies a "lifelong learner," continuing her studies with new degrees, programs, trainings, or conferences for almost 40 years.
"I've been involved with the Friendship Foundation on MBUSD campuses since its inception 15 years ago and I've been able to see the positive impact its programs have had on both neurodiverse and neurotypical students," Hofreiter said. "Leading the educational programs for this innovative Friendship Campus is the perfect culmination of the last four decades of personal and professional pursuits. We have a talented team and I look forward to creating a world-class Campus to fill the educational void many neurodiverse students experience."
3.25-acre Friendship Campus for Postsecondary Training and More
The innovative Campus will include a 64,000 square foot facility to develop an engaging and inviting environment for the entire community. Friendship Foundation will focus on serving the whole individual with talent and skill building; personal growth and development programs; social and emotional wellness; healthy lifestyle habits and physical fitness; job training and exploration programs. Technology, financial literacy, media, hospitality, retail, culinary, office, education, trades, and landscaping are some of the initial vocational programs planned. A state-of-the-art studio will include training on digital media such as graphic design, coding, game design; visual arts such as painting, photography, filmmaking; craftwork such as woodwork and jewelry making; and music such as songwriting, audio production and music mixing. The Culinary Institute will feature a Friendship Café and Teaching Kitchen to give students hands-on learning experience for training in hospitality and culinary industry careers.
The new Friendship Campus is expected to be completed fall 2024. The project is being funded privately with generous donations from Founding Donor The Greenberg Family/Skechers; Legacy Donors The Ramesh & Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation; Harris and Linda Toibb; Mike & Rose Kaplan; and Charlie & Jo Ann Kaplan. Sponsorship and naming rights opportunities are still available. To get involved or for more information, please visit Friendship Campus (friendshipfoundation.com) or email CampusInfo@friendshipfoundation.com
The Friendship Foundation is dedicated to building an integrated, accepting and unified community for our children and young adults. It was founded 15 years ago by Yossi Mintz, Michael Greenberg, and Adam Carroll with the goal of providing neurodiverse children with those with varying abilities the same advantages as their peers to enjoy and experience life. The organization has developed programs that allow all children to play, grow, develop and thrive together. The success and growing demand from the Foundation's existing programs have expanded the vision to include an innovative new campus centered around turning special needs into special contributions to society. Follow Friendship Foundation at https://www.instagram.com/thefriendshipfoundation/ and https://www.facebook.com/FFsouthbay/.
