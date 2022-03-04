FRESNO, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of his hard work, enthusiasm and career growth, PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to name Calvin Banks as their National Temporary Employee of the Year. Presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference, an in-person, three-day event held at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, this award was given to the most outstanding field associate working on assignment through PrideStaff between August 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.
After working several temporary assignments for PrideStaff's clients as a forklift driver, Calvin took a modified duty clerical assignment in PrideStaff Memphis' recruiting office. Owner/Strategic-Partner, Jeremy Thacker, was impressed by Calvin's positive attitude and skills. After several conversations with Calvin about what he was looking for in his career, Thacker offered him a direct hire position as a Recruiting Assistant.
"Calvin's dedication and love of PrideStaff are unlike anything I've seen before," said Thacker. "During his first assignment as a field associate, he displayed characteristics you cannot teach, like a strong work ethic. When he came to work in our office, it was a significant change for him – but he immediately jumped into his new responsibilities with a big smile on his face, wanting to help people."
"Calvin has been tremendously successful as a Recruiting Assistant and Staffing Consultant," continued Thacker. "Our other field associates love working with PrideStaff because of their interactions with him, and our clients love him because of his diligence and willingness to help out. Having someone like Calvin recruiting in a market like we have today is amazing; he has helped over 400 associates find jobs during the last few months. This is an astonishing number from someone with no previous experience in staffing, and it serves as an important reminder that giving hard working and determined people a chance to grow their careers makes an impact on both us and them. When we do that, everyone wins."
When interviewed, Calvin expressed his gratitude for the team at PrideStaff. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to work for PrideStaff," stated Banks. "They took the time to get to know me as an individual, they realized my potential, and they took a chance on me by offering me a career within their organization. I never thought that I would find an employer who would help me advance from a temporary forklift associate to a Recruiting Assistant, but they believed in me. Every day, I'm proud to wear my PrideStaff shirt, share my success story and help others find rewarding jobs that are just right for them. Working for PrideStaff has brought out the best in me and changed my life for the better in so many ways."
"Calvin talks about how grateful he is to the Memphis team for changing his life, but he has changed ours for the better, too," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "He is one of the most upbeat, professional individuals I've ever met. He's a true brand ambassador who embodies PrideStaff's values while on the job, and his dedication has helped us recruit the best workers in Memphis, despite an incredibly tight candidate market. It's my honor to present such a passionate individual with this award; we are so glad he is part of the PrideStaff team."
