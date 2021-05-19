TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the seven nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 7, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 61,558,423 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 99.47% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

55,750,601 Voted

292,400 Withheld

99.48%

0.52%

Luis Fernando Alarcon

Approved

54,293,240 Voted

1,749,761 Withheld

96.88%

3.12%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

56,011,814 Voted

31,187 Withheld

99.94%

0.06%

René Burgos Díaz

Approved

56,038,353 Voted

4,648 Withheld

99.99%

0.01%

Orlando Cabrales

Approved

56,039,653 Voted

3,348 Withheld

99.99%

0.01%

Russell Ford

Approved

56,038,613 Voted

4,388 Withheld

99.99%

0.01%

Veronique Giry

Approved

56,039,353 Voted

3,648 Withheld

99.99%

0.01%

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 19, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public Company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-announces-annual-general-meeting-results-301295563.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.