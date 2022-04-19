CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced that its first quarter 2022 results will be released after markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America):                    

1-888-256-1007

Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):                

1-800-518-3328

Participant Number (International):                          

1-647-484-0478

Conference ID:                                                                    

1655563

Webcast Audio:                                                        

www.fronteraenergy.ca

 

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2022.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:                            

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-in Number:                                  

1-647-436-0148

Encore ID:                                                                

1655563

 

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

