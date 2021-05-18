SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Medicines, Corp., a precision medicine company drugging challenging protein targets to develop breakthrough medicines that change the course of human diseases, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier's co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at two upcoming investor conferences.
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. ET
- Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available for access in the News & Media section of Frontier's website at https://frontiermeds.com/latest-news#presentations. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following each event.
About Frontier Medicines
Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a proprietary discovery and development platform to develop medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its groundbreaking scientific approaches in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to develop medicines to treat a number of debilitating diseases, starting with cancer. In its quest to "drug the undruggable," Frontier Medicines seeks to significantly broaden the therapeutic landscape with novel small molecule alternatives to change the course of a broad range of diseases. For more information, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
Frontier Medicines Media:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontier-medicines-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301293457.html
SOURCE Frontier Medicines Corporation