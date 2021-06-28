MONROVIA, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FTSI is announcing its partnership with ARCA, a leading provider of cash and check automation technology for financial institutions. FTSI will be an authorized reseller and service provider.
ARCA's comprehensive line of cash recyclers is designed to deliver flexibility for every transaction location in the branch. "There has been an increased demand in choosing the right size recyclers that fit the branch environment," said FTSI's CEO and Chairwoman, Susan Napier. "The partnership with ARCA not only allows FTSI to offer more selections in cash automation but also provides services for the ARCA recyclers," continued Napier.
ARCA's automation products and services streamline the cash management cycle, saving time and reducing risks. The solutions create new opportunities for financial institutions to use the cash more efficiently, increase revenue, and lower cost.
"We're really pleased to partner with FTSI," says Joel Leslie, ARCA's Chief Sales Officer. "Our product portfolio dovetails perfectly with FTSI's tradition of helping their customers find the cash automation solution that's the right fit, not just a one size fits all. In addition, their commitment to delivering outstanding service is a priority we share at ARCA. So, our cultures and philosophies are in sync, and we expect this partnership to result in very positive outcomes for customers."
FTSI's Executive Experience Center offers the latest digital and branch technology demo experiences and customized consultations for bank and credit union executives. To schedule a private tour, contact solutions@ftsius.com.
About FTSI
FTSI is the largest independent provider of custom digital and branch solutions for financial institutions. FTSI offers a full suite of solutions, including digital, hardware, software, electronic security, software professional services, project management, service maintenance, cash services, and a range of consultative services. Visit http://www.ftsius.com to learn more.
About ARCA
ARCA's solutions help people control and streamline cash operations in financial institutions, retail stores, and self-service kiosks around the world. We develop technology and services that make transactions simpler, more efficient and more secure. Visit http://www.arca.com for more information.
