MONROVIA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Technology Solutions International (FTSI) the largest independent provider of branch and digital transformation solutions has promoted Lisa Huertas to Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. Lisa will lead the Digital and Sales divisions while continuing to develop and implement corporate strategies along with FTSI's leadership team.
"As we embrace new horizons in digital technology we couldn't think of anyone else that is better suited for this position," said President and CFO Daniel Valdez. "We're excited for Lisa to lend her experience in leading our efforts as we focus and scale towards national growth."
"We have had such an incredible year here at FTSI alongside the many innovations happening on in our space! I'm honored and excited to take on this additional leadership position as we further our growth and corporate vision," said Lisa Huertas.
Ms. Huertas has served the financial industry for over 20 years in a variety of leadership roles that has provided her with the opportunity of working with hundreds of bank and credit union leadership teams to understand and develop their vision, strategy, culture, and critical technology.
Financial Technology Solutions International (FTSI) is the largest independent provider of branch and digital transformation solutions. Connecting clients with financial industry technologies since 1998, FTSI offers a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge branch solutions including hardware, software, cash services, first-and second-line maintenance, security solutions, and a range of consultative services.
