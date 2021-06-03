FREDERICK, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fugue, the company empowering organizations to innovate faster and more securely in the cloud, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Troxell as Chief Marketing Officer and Tyler Mills as Vice President of Sales and Alliances. Troxell will lead Fugue's marketing execution and drive marketing strategy and Mills will oversee Fugue's sales operation and manage Fugue's expanding partner program to drive the company's next phase of growth.
With more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience, Troxell has helped grow startup and enterprise technology businesses with a proven track record of identifying and capitalizing on emerging market trends and delivering measurable revenue growth. Most recently, Troxell ran demand marketing for low code leader Appian. Prior roles included heading marketing for OpenText BPM and webMethods, which was acquired by Software AG.
Tyler Mills brings to Fugue more than 15 years of experience developing and leading high-performing enterprise sales teams and building alliance ecosystems. Most recently, Mills was Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at Lease Accelerator, where he led a go-to-market team through a significant revenue growth phase. Mills brings extensive experience working with enterprises and fast-growing software startups to unlock value creation opportunities.
"I've worked closely with both Jennifer Troxell and Tyler Mills over many years, and the experience, vision, and proven track records for driving significant revenue growth they possess brings tremendous value to Fugue," said David Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer at Fugue. "I'm thrilled to have Jen and Tyler join the Fugue team as the company enters a new phase of expansion delivering security innovation to help organizations unlock the true potential of the cloud and digital transformation."
Fugue provides cloud engineering and security teams with a unified cloud policy engine that works at every stage of the cloud development lifecycle (CDLC)—from infrastructure as code checks to continuous runtime security across cloud platforms. Fugue provides turnkey compliance support for standards such as the CIS Foundations Benchmarks, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2 to help teams meet cloud compliance audit and reporting requirements with far less time and effort.
About Fugue
Fugue helps organizations move faster in the cloud—without breaking the rules needed to keep cloud environments secure. The Fugue platform secures the entire cloud development lifecycle—from infrastructure as code through the cloud runtime—with a unified open source policy engine. Fugue empowers cloud engineering and security teams to prove continuous compliance, build security into cloud development, and eliminate cloud misconfiguration. Fugue supports Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and provides one-click reporting for CIS Foundations Benchmarks, CIS Controls, CIS Docker, CSA CCM, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC 2. Customers such as AT&T, SAP NS2, and Red Ventures trust Fugue to protect their cloud environments. To learn more, visit http://www.fugue.co.
