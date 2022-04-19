Full Sail Partners is pleased to announce that Kim Stamps has joined the business development team as Business Development Representative.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Full Sail Partners, a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, is excited to introduce Kim Stamps as business development representative. As our firm continuously strives to provide excellent client service, this new role was created specifically with clients in mind. To increase our firm's ability to personally connect with our clients and work to encourage ongoing partnerships, there was a need for a business development representative to join the team.
A nurturer by nature, Kim brings more than fifteen years' experience working in the education field including special education. Additionally, she has over ten years of experience with consulting and selling consumer products. With her penchant for listening to and understanding needs, she will be a great asset in connecting with clients to discover how Full Sail Partners can assist with improving their business processes and strategies.
"I am so excited to begin this journey with Full Sail Partners helping clients leverage technology to grow their businesses," noted Kim Stamps. "In my short time here, I have experienced a team that is very dedicated to its clients. I look forward to being an extension of the account management team."
As a business development representative, Kim will work with Cate Phillips, relationship manager, as well as support our account management team, to reach out to our clients to determine how we can best serve them to meet their current and long-term needs. Kim will help promote awareness of the plethora of resources available. Overall, her main focus will be to help elevate our client relationships to the next level and help them to understand the value of investing in their Deltek software.
"Nurturing comes second nature to Kim," stated Cate Phillips, Relationship Manager. "I am confident our clients will appreciate her ability to understand their business goals and help them achieve them."
Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front-end and back-end systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.
