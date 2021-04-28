(PRNewsfoto/长电科技)

 By JCET Group

Q1 2021 financial highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.71 billion. It was an increase of 17.6% year on year and a record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.20 billion cash from operations, up 4.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.56 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.39 billion. A record high first quarter in the company's history with 188.7% year on year growth.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.24, as compared to RMB 0.08 in Q1 2020.

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in Q1 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 6.71 billion and net profit of RMB 0.39 billion, which achieved 17.6% and 188.7% year on year growth respectively

In 2020, JCET played on its strengths of unparalleled industry insights and strategies, promoted development with innovation, and improved efficiency led by a world class management team. After nearly two years of resource optimization and integration, JCET's operations are now running in their optimum mode. With a concise development strategy and roadmap in place, as well as a team driven by passion to win, JCET has constructed a solid foundation for growth in 2021.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After reaching new highs in financial performance for 2020, including a net profit more than doubled of the previous 17 years' combined, JCET's earnings and revenue for the first quarter of 2021 again set new records year-over-year. Our continued excellence in R&D, manufacturing and strategic management is the key to our success and positions us well for even better results in 2021."

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said: "We achieved record quarterly revenue and profitability. Our gross margin expanded 2.9 percentage points year over year. Our debt leverage ratio decreased to below 2.0. We delivered RMB 0.64 billion free cash flow which demonstrated the strength of our business model. Our outstanding performance reflects solid execution of our growth strategy."

Recently, with a strong recovery underway in the automotive market and an increased demand for deeper collaborative design within the industry supply chain, JCET announced the official opening of its Automotive Electronics Business Center and Design Services Business Center to further enhance the technology innovation advantage. The investment of resources into these two new business units demonstrates JCET's commitment to promoting collaborative and synergistic development across the IC industry and further strengthens its position for continued growth.

For more information, please refer to JCET Q1FY2021 report.

 

                                                            

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)   



RMB in millions















As of



ASSETS



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Current assets











  Currency funds



1,913



2,235



  Trading financial assets



5



5



  Derivative financial assets



0



8



  Accounts receivable



3,458



3,846



  Receivables financing



58



41



  Prepayments



190



158



  Other receivables



26



41



  Inventories



2,650



2,946



  Other current assets



83



149



Total current assets



8,383



9,429



Non-current assets











  Long-term receivables



40



42



  Long-term equity investments



948



949



  Other equity investments



432



430



  Investment properties



95



96



  Fixed assets



18,065



17,790



  Construction in progress



689



866



  Right-of-use assets



709



0



  Intangible assets



477



526



  Goodwill



2,086



2,071



  Deferred tax assets



106



128



  Other non-current assets



1



1



Total non-current assets



23,648



22,899



Total assets



32,031



32,328



                                                 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)



RMB in millions















As of



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Current liabilities











  Short-term borrowings



4,477



5,288



  Derivative financial liabilities



7



0



  Notes payable



449



513



  Accounts payable



4,155



4,499



  Contract liabilities



271



173



  Employee benefits payable



664



858



  Taxes and surcharges payable



135



109



  Other payables



232



254



  Current portion of long-term liabilities



2,474



2,131



  Other current liabilities



315



21



Total current liabilities



13,179



13,846



Non-current liabilities











  Long-term borrowings



2,446



2,978



  Bonds payable



999



999



  Lease liabilities



597



0



  Long-term payables



487



592



  Long-term employee benefits payable



7



4



  Deferred income



344



375



  Deferred tax liabilities



129



124



Total non-current liabilities



5,009



5,072



Total liabilities



18,188



18,918



Equity











  Paid-in capital



1,603



1,603



  Surplus reserves



10,242



10,242



  Accumulated other comprehensive income



(36)



(83)



  Specialized reserves



120



120



  Unappropriated profit



1,904



1,518



Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



13,833



13,400



Minority shareholders



10



10



Total equity



13,843



13,410



Total liabilities and equity



32,031



32,328



 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data















Three months ended







Mar 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2020



Revenue



6,712



5,708



Less: Cost of sales



5,636



4,961



          Taxes and surcharges



20



8



          Selling expenses



49



57



          Administrative expenses



230



209



          Research and development expenses



258



215



          Finance expenses



96



147



            Including: Interest expenses



110



154



                     Interest income



5



9



Add: Other income



41



34



          Investment income / (loss)



(2)



(1)



            Including: Income / (loss) from investments

in associates and joint ventures



(2)



(1)



          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



(2)



(1)



          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



4



5



          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(28)



3



          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



6



4



Operating profit / (loss)



442



155



Less: Non-operating expenses



2



6



Profit / (loss) before income taxes



440



149



Less: Income tax expenses



53



15



Net profit / (loss)



387



134



Classified by continuity of operations











  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



387



134



Classified by ownership











  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the

parent



386



134



  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



1



0



Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



1,518



231



Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to

owners of the parent)



1,904



365



 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)



RMB in millions, except share data











Three months ended





Mar 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2020

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



47



131

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the

parent



47



131

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



1



0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit

plan



1



0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



46



131

  Cash flow hedge reserve



(10)



(2)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial

statements



56



133

Total comprehensive income



434



265

  Including:









     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners

of the parent



433



265

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders



1



0

Earnings per share









  Basic earnings per share



0.24



0.08

  Diluted earnings per share



0.24



0.08

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)



RMB in millions















Three months ended







Mar 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of

services



7,439



6,035



Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



157



223



Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



51



293



Total cash inflows from operating activities



7,647



6,551



Cash payments for goods and services



5,073



4,225



Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,128



959



Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



130



90



Other cash payments relating to operating activities



112



128



Total cash outflows from operating activities



6,443



5,402



Net cash flows from operating activities



1,204



1,149



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible

assets and other long-term assets



36



7



Total cash inflows from investing activities



36



7



Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets

and other long-term assets



597



678



Total cash outflows from investing activities



597



678



Net cash flows from investing activities



(561)



(671)



 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)



RMB in millions















Three months ended







Mar 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2020



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from borrowings



1,623



5,931



Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



347



0



Total cash inflows from financing activities



1,970



5,931



Cash repayments for debts



2,662



5,748



Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and

interest expenses



134



164



Other cash payments relating to financing activities



107



174



Total cash outflows from financing activities



2,903



6,086



Net cash flows from financing activities



(933)



(155)



EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



7



22



NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(283)



345



Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,167



1,866



CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



1,884



2,211



 

