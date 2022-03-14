JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrea brings decades of experience in mortgage industry excellence including team expansion, development, and training. As the Director of Growth and Development for Future Home Loans, Andrea will lead Future to new heights across the south east. In this role, she intends to draw from her extensive banking and finance background by expanding Future Home Loans business development, and team mentoring.
Andrea describes herself as "energetic, dependable, and ambitious". She's found major value in independent and collaborative work efforts and amplifying the talents of others. Andrea believes a winning team is built on retaining high performing talent and developing smart, eager new members. Throughout her 22-year career, Andrea had the opportunity to manage both sales and support teams as well as implement new products, processes and pricing improvements. She is an advocate for inclusive and dynamic work cultures and has a drive for development of others.
Although Andrea is new to Future Home Loans, she is no stranger to founding members Robert Lynn, Nick and Mary Walker, and many other members of our team. Andrea's experience includes 23 years of Learning and Development Leadership with Merrill Lynch and PHH Mortgage.
As leadership continues to expand and grow the Future Home Loans standard, Andrea stands in alliance with the Future Home Loans founding beliefs of world-class customer service and customer-first driven processes. We know Andrea will be a game-changing asset for continued success and growth in coming years for Future Home Loans. Our team has no doubt she will launch Future Home Loans into new heights with dedication to the client and community.
Future Home Loans was founded in sunny Jacksonville Beach, Florida in 2017. Since then, they have expanded their horizons to the Space Coast, venturing into new waters via their Melbourne, Florida branch. Prior to starting Future Home Loans, their founders were top producers within the realm of corporate finance and found themselves eager to bring mortgages to a new level: a brokerage of fellow hard-working and customer-centric loan officers. They are locally veteran-owned and operated and continue to set their goals high in the way of expansion and growth. They believe everyone's "future is bright".
About Future Home Loans: Whether you are planning to purchase your first home, refinance your current mortgage, buy an investment property or a second vacation home, Future Home Loans is here and eager to assist you reach your financial goals. By working with a team of experts with top industry knowledge, you can guarantee a seamless process handled by the industries very best. Our team prides itself on its top-bar service, dedication to a timely transaction, and holding our family-feel values above all else. At Future Home Loans, you can guarantee that our team of mortgage professionals puts your future first and wants it to be the brightest possible. As a team, we have over 2,000 online 5-star reviews illustrating our founding principles of stellar customer service, low rates, and swift closing times. What sets us above the rest, is the ability to shop at the best possible rates for you. We have access to hundreds of individual loan options, and will guarantee top-notch service and rates! Some mortgage lenders promise good service, and others promise a good rate. At Future Home Loans, our commitment to you, is to provide you with the best of both. A fantastic loan rate, and world-class customer service! We implore you to contact our team today to ensure your financial future is the brightest it can be.
