CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fyrii™, a developer ecosystem platform launched to enable technical experts and software developers to monetize their digital products, announced today that it has launched a strategic partnership with the US-based chapter of Women in Tech® (WIT). WIT is an international non-profit organization with a mission to close the gender gap and help women embrace technology. They are committed to promoting girls' and women's empowerment with a focus on sustainable development goal 5b: harnessing innovative technologies.
This partnership will provide WIT's U.S. membership with premium access to Fyrii's Sage Hub, where they can readily build, launch and monetize digital assets at scale, at a discounted yearly subscription fee of $60 USD. Since 2018, WIT has directly impacted women in the areas of advocacy, entrepreneurship, education, and social inclusion. Fyrii™ is also devoted to using its platform to invest in those areas of development to enable more access to the creator economy for everyone. Fyrii™ also has plans to launch a Web3-enabled user experience where crypto payments will be accepted and blockchain-based assets such as NFTs can be monetized. This capability will allow WIT members to publish their proprietary work within a secure, data-compliant environment. These product features are planned for release later in 2022.
"Fyrii™ is redefining how product experts and developers can engage in knowledge sharing in an agile way to build faster and smarter in a collaborative, safe digital environment," according to Padma Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Fyrii™. "Women have been traditionally sidelined too many times within the fields of STEM careers, but now they make up almost 30% of the tech workforce, making their voice more present and their talent undeniable. We're building an ecosystem where everyone from the largest software companies to individual consultants can engage with each other in a commercial relationship or just focus on elevating their professional or personal brands. This partnership will support our mission to create a space where all minorities, including women, are welcome to build, market, and expand their knowledge footprint and get paid for it."
"We're excited about this partnership and the value it can bring to our diverse membership in the US," said Lori Rodriguez, chief digital advisor at WIT and co-president of the U.S. chapter. "We have a mission that's two-fold: to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology. The dynamic platform Fyrii™ created supports both these feats by providing access to a platform that's built to amplify an individual's personal brand while compensating them for the knowledge they provide to the platform's wider audience. Women are a clear minority in the STEM workforce. That's been slowly changing, with U.S. Census data showing gains from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019. Partnerships with technology providers like Fyrii™ can help accelerate that number upward as more women are empowered to showcase their expertise, build their wealth and make their personal mark on the wider tech industry, wherever they live."
The platform aims to disrupt a "disorganized market" of technical talent by bringing products and services together in one space using a subscription-based SaaS environment. With this service, technologists can publish, market and monetize everything from case studies to ready-made pieces of software for both individuals and commercial organizations to purchase. Technical experts will highlight their fields of expertise via their platform profile, conduct complex research, connect with authors and experts, and complete entire development projects in a single, protected space. Learn more at https://fyrii.com/
About Fyrii™
Fyrii™ is an open innovation SaaS platform based in Cupertino, California, led by Padma Subramanian and a team of veteran SaaS entrepreneurs. The company aims to disrupt how creator economies can thrive by enabling creators to monetize their owned equity through an easy-to-use subscription service. Customers include individual consultants, commercial organizations and B2B software channel partners who will have fluid access to collaborate with each other to build, monetize and distribute API-based products at scale. Fyrii™ is currently funded in part by venture capital firms the Sybilla Masters Fund and Cachet Innovation.
About Women in Tech®
Women in Tech® (WIT) is an international organization with a double mission: to close the gender gap and to help women embrace technology. The organization focuses on four primary areas that call for action: advocacy, education, entrepreneurialism, social inclusion. The aim is to educate, equip and empower women and girls with the necessary skills and confidence to succeed in STEM career fields.
As part of a global movement, WIT U.S. is a nonprofit organization made up of members, partners and an ecosystem of networks that share our values and have the same mission of striving for an inclusive tech industry. Our community is represented by persons of all abilities —regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, class, age or sexual orientation.
