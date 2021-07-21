AKRON, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G Force Performance Products, the specialty automotive parts aftermarket leader, recently announced their sponsorship of veteran racer Greg Changet.
Changet, who has over 25 years of racing experience, currently runs in the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) series and plans to enter a few off-schedule races this year. His first win in a UMTR event was at the Thompson Dragway in 2018. Changet also enjoyed several runners-up finishes that year.
G Force Performance has sponsored Changet for the past several years. This year, in addition to subsidizing his fuel costs and entry fees, G Force assisted him with developing parts to improve his cars' performance. Changet is still dialing in the new engine combination in his racecar but expects to see continued performance improvement as the season progresses.
Changet noted, "The support from G Force over the years has helped me transform this car from a 9.80 quarter-mile car to a 9.00 car. With their help, we have increased the engine and transmission programs dramatically. The car is more consistent and very competitive now. You cannot find better people than G Force to work with."
Changet describes his car as a 1985 Ford Mustang with a 405 cubic inch small block Ford naturally aspirated engine featuring—
- 14.7:1 compression with Diamon pistons
- Mid .800" lift Bullet custom grind cam
- GRP aluminum connection rods
- Billet crank and Dart Iron Eagle 9.2 deck Block
- Trick Flow 250cc High Port Heads
- T&D shaft 1.8 ratio Rockers
- CHI intake with an 1100 CFM Prosystems Carb.
- 5R 5 speed clutchless transmission with a McLeod Soft Lok clutch
The rear-end is a Ford 8.8 braced and narrowed with Moser 35 spline axles and 4.88 gears. Additionally, the chassis has been mini tubbed and uses a full UPR front and rear suspension. Also, the factory 4-link has been upgraded with multiple adjustment mounts to move the upper and lower bars to make the suspension work. AFCO rear double adjustable shocks and Strange single adjustable front struts complete the suspension platform.
The car weighs 2,970 pounds at full race weight with the driver. With only eleven passes on the new engine, the best pass to date is 9.07 at 147 mph. Changet's team expects the car to run in the low 8.90's in good weather later this season.
Rich Weidrick, President, G Force Performance Products, said, "We're pleased to continue our associations with Greg. It's exciting to watch his career advancement, and we've learned a great deal about improving our product line working with him. We wish him the best of luck this season."
G Force Products—Performance engineered from Start to Finish
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @gforceperformanceproducts.
Media Contact
Stephanie Leonard, G Force Performance Products, +1 (330) 753-5300, info@crossmembers.com
SOURCE G Force Performance Products