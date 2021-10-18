MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced Amy Wick has joined the company as senior vice president of operations. Wick will lead the planning, directing, coordinating and overseeing of GMG operations activities and ensure the development and implementation of sustainable operations to meet GMG's growth strategy. In this role, Wick will also oversee People Experience as a critical component to the organization's strategic goals.
"We're thrilled for Amy to join our executive leadership team," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "She brings world-class experience in operations, HR and team building to GMG at a critical time of momentum, scaling and growth. Throughout her long and illustrious career, Amy has driven purpose through both operations and high-impact employee communications and recruitment and we look forward to her contributions as GMG continues rapidly on its growth path."
Before GMG, Wick worked for 19 years in various roles at Adidas, the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and the second largest in the world. Her senior leadership positions included strategic roles in supply chain development, talent partnering in North America, product operations for U.S. sports and global IT business solutions.
"I'm looking forward to supporting GMG through its next level of growth and am excited to join such a great group of professionals with passion and purpose who are committed to delivering and being the best each and every day," said Wick.
GMG this year celebrates its 10th year in business, having served more than 200 growth-oriented clients -- from venture-funded, early-stage companies getting ready to launch to established, innovative public companies needing to accelerate adoption -- with an average client relationship of more than three years, far beyond the industry average. GMG has seen 21 of its clients successfully exit through profitable acquisitions. The GMG team is comprised of highly qualified, ethical professionals who thrive on a culture of agility, transparency, authenticity and innovation. GMG has managed tens of millions in paid media and received more than 75 industry awards of excellence, including 27 awards in 2021.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past ten years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ and follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group