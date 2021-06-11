VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: AKG) (NYSE American: AKG) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) announces today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 11, 2021 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Galiano.
Director Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes
Greg McCunn
132,945,505
99.91%
121,581
0.09%
Marcel de Groot
127,826,927
96.06%
5,240,159
3.94%
Gordon Fretwell
132,621,122
96.66%
445,964
0.34%
Shawn Wallace
105,334,038
79.16%
27,733,048
20.84%
Michael Price
132,625,474
99.67%
441,612
0.33%
Judith Mosely
132,946,574
99.91%
120,512
0.09%
Paul N. Wright
132,949,427
99.91%
117,659
0.09%
Appointment of Auditors – KPMG LLP
KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration paid to KPMG LLP.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
146,267,718
99.97%
48,091
0.03%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
117,373,003
88.21%
15,694,083
11.79%
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Galiano Gold Inc.
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.
