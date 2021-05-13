Galmed Pharmaceuticals Logo

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol™, an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH and fibrosis, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET today.

Recent Clinical & Scientific Developments

  • Histology Results from approximately one-third of the study population (~ 50 subjects) of the open label part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study with higher exposure of Aramchol are expected to be available in Q4 2021.
  • The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted approval for the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ARMOR Phase 3 study of Aramchol for the treatment of NASH & fibrosis in China.
  • Submitted to the FDA the results of the Aramchol meglumine Phase I study with a view to introducing Aramchol meglumine into the double-blind placebo controlled registrational part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study. Galmed is expecting to receive guidance from the FDA in Q3 2021 and initiate the double-blind part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study by the end of Q1 2022.
  • Completed single administrated doses from 10mg to 180mg in first in human Phase I trial of Amilo-5-Mer. Following excellent safety and proportional PK, single dosing ascended to 360mg. Topline data is expected in second half of 2021 and a Phase 1b proof of concept study is planned for Q4 2021.

 

Financial Summary – First Quarter 2021 vs. First Quarter 2020:

  • During February 2021, Galmed raised approximately $18.4 million in an underwritten public offering and from its at-the-market equity facility.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable debt securities totaled $58.9 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $50.9 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Net loss amounted to $8.9 million, or $0.38 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.29 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  • Research and development expenses amounted to approximately $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to approximately $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in drug development expenses in connection with the manufacturing of Aramchol API to support the ARMOR Study and the development of Aramchol meglumine.
  • General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 resulted primarily from an increase in salaries and benefits, and as well from an increase in the cost of our D&O insurance policy premium.
  • Financial income, net amounted to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to financial income, net of $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Thursday May 13, 2021, 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 1-877-425-9470

Toll/International: 1-201-389-0878

Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

Conference ID: 13719139 

Webcast:  http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144593

Replay Dial-In Numbers

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13719139

Replay Start: Thursday May 13, 2021, 11:30 AM ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday May 27, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and recently initiated a first in human study.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Galmed's objectives, plans and strategies, as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Galmed intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Many factors could cause Galmed's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the timing and cost of Galmed's pivotal Phase 3 ARMOR trial, or the ARMOR Study or any other pre-clinical or clinical trials; completion and receiving favorable results of the ARMOR Study for Aramchol or any other pre-clinical or clinical trial; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; regulatory action with respect to Aramchol or any other product candidate by the FDA or the EMA; the commercial launch and future sales of Aramchol or any other future products or product candidates; Galmed's ability to comply with all applicable post-market regulatory requirements for Aramchol or any other product candidate in the countries in which it seeks to market the product; Galmed's ability to achieve favorable pricing for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's expectations regarding the commercial market for NASH patients or any other indication; third-party payor reimbursement for Aramchol or any other product candidate; Galmed's estimates regarding anticipated capital requirements and Galmed's needs for additional financing; market adoption of Aramchol or any other product candidate by physicians and patients; the timing, cost or other aspects of the commercial launch of Aramchol or any other product candidate; the development and approval of the use of Aramchol or any other product candidate for additional indications or in combination therapy; and Galmed's expectations regarding licensing, acquisitions and strategic operations. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Galmed is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Galmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in other filings that Galmed has made and may make with the SEC in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and reflect Galmed's current views with respect to future events, and Galmed does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

 

 

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.





Consolidated Balance Sheets





U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data

























     As of





As of









March 31,





December 31,









2021





2020









Unaudited





Audited





Assets



















Current assets



















Cash and cash equivalents



$

13,385





$

6,947





Restricted Cash





113







113





Short-term deposits





1,806







3,807





Marketable debt securities





43,614







40,132





Other receivable





784







812





Total current assets





59,702







51,811

























Right of use assets





509







394





Property and equipment, net





166







176





Total non-current assets





675







570

























Total assets



$

60,377





$

52,381

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity







































Current liabilities



















Trade payables



$

5,803





$

7,046





Other payables





1,334







966





Total current liabilities





7,137







8,012

























Non-current liabilities



















Lease obligation



$

283





$

216





Total non-current liabilities





283







216

























Ordinary shares par value NIS 0.01 per share; Authorized 50,000,000; Issued and outstanding:



















25,083,914 shares as of March 31, 2021; 21,325,975 shares as of December 31, 2020





70







58





Additional paid-in capital





197,357







179,530





Accumulated other comprehensive gain





142







272





Accumulated deficit





(144,612)







(135,707)





Total stockholders' equity





52,957







44,153





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

60,377





$

52,381

























 

 

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.



Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data















                   Three months ended







                         March 31,











2021







2020



Research and development expenses



$



7,380



$



5,550























General and administrative expenses







1,752







912























Total operating expenses







9,132







6,462























Financial income, net







(227)







(399)























Net loss



$



8,905



$



6,063























Basic and diluted net loss per share



$



0.38



$



0.29























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic



















and diluted net loss per share







23,374,061







21,150,841























 

 

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



U.S. Dollars in thousands















         Three months ended







March 31,







2021



2020



Cash flow from operating activities































Net loss



$

(8,905)



$

(6,063)



















Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization





11





10



Stock-based compensation expense





471





515



Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable debt securities





21





(9)



Interest income from short-term deposits





(4)





(168)



Gain from realization of marketable debt securities





15





(11)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Decrease in other accounts receivable





28





37



Increase (decrease) in trade payables





(1,243)





(669)



Decrease in other accounts payable





320





(230)



Net cash used in operating activities





(9,286)





(6,588)























Cash flow from investing activities



















Purchase of property and equipment





(1)





-



Investment in available for sale securities





(10,007)





(7,400)



Sale (investment) in short term deposits, net





2,005





(4,000)



Consideration from sale of available for sale securities





6,359





15,313



Net cash provided by investing activities





(1,644)





3,913























Cash flow from financing activities



















Proceeds from exercise of options





(*)





61



















Issuance of Ordinary shares, net of issuance cost





17,368





-



Net cash provided in financing activities





17,368





61











































Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





6,438





(2,614)



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period Cash





7,060





16,043



Cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



$

13,498



$

13,429



Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash received from interest



$

179



$

168



















Non-cash transactions:















Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability from adoption of ASU 2016-02



$

497



$

-



















(*) Represents amount less than $1.















 

 

 

