MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gantrade, a global leader in the supply chain for a broad range of monomers, intermediates, and polymers, is pleased to announce its new European entity, Gantrade Europe BVBA. The office is now fully operational and is based at the group's Mechelen offices in Belgium.
Gantrade Europe Limited, based in the UK, will remain fully operational to serve the domestic UK market along with key export markets. "In January 2020 we communicated to our customers, suppliers and other key stakeholders Gantrade's intention to begin business within the EU through Gantrade Europe BVBA following the UK withdrawal from the European Union at the end of the transition period. This transition period ran from February 1st to December 31st 2020. Now with the conclusion of the transition period and the final UK withdrawal from the EU, Gantrade will be conducting its European business through Gantrade Europe BVBA. We are excited about the establishment of this new operation which will allow us to continue to develop and grow our EU business," said Jai Moorthy, Gantrade's Vice President.
As an international leader in petrochemical manufacturing and marketing, Gantrade's integrated infrastructure in the United States, Europe, and Asia have unified its marketing, logistics, operations, sourcing capabilities. The European BVBA location will continue to enable their business partners to take advantage of marketplace opportunities with potential cost savings.
About Gantrade Corporation
Gantrade was founded on responsible relationships with major global producers and on maintaining integrity, safety, quality, and stewardship. Since 1975, Gantrade has been a leader in the global supply chain for a diverse portfolio of chemicals, intermediates, polymers/resins, and advanced materials. They serve industries spanning coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE); urethane intermediates, emulsions and polymers; plastics and resins, construction, packaging, automotive, and textiles materials. Gantrade maintains inventories in strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia to ensure continuity of supply for customers, and worldwide logistics ensures efficient and dependable sourcing.
Gantrade Europe BVBA is located at Blokhuisstraat 47J, B-2800 Mechelen, Belgium. To talk to the Gantrade Europe BVBA team, please contact us on +32 15 48 10 80 or send an email to info@gantrade.com.
