SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary's Wine & Marketplace (http://www.garyswine.com), a leading, regional alcohol beverage and gourmet food retailer, announced today that it has hired Mariko Hachiya as General Manager for its St. Helena, California location. Hachiya will be overseeing the entirety of the marketplace, leading the team with a vision to become the premier food and wine destination in Napa and to continue to make Gary's a valuable member of the community. She brings a wealth of experience following a 20 year career in hospitality, with a focus on food and wine—most recently as the National Beverage Director for Hillstone Restaurants.
Gary Fisch, CEO and Owner of Gary's Wine & Marketplace, has prioritized educating his staff since the opening of his first store in 1987. Training has included extensive tasting sessions, traveling extensively to the wine-producing regions that supply his inventory establishing relationships with winemakers/producers, and highlighting the wines Fisch and his company have discovered that are unheralded by wine critics and reviewers. Gary's Wine & Marketplace has grown from one neighborhood wine shop in New Jersey to five brick-and-mortar stores over the past 30+ years – and an e-commerce business that ships to customers from coast to coast.
"With travel trending toward normal, it's now more important than ever to bolster our staff with educated, talented wine professionals," says Gary Fisch. "Mariko joins the team with an impeccable resume that I believe will help us in creating a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for our guests."
As GM, Hachiya will leverage her hospitality experience to strengthen guest services, further educate staff and solidify Gary's Wine & Marketplace's staff as the must-shop retailer in the Napa Valley region.
"Gary's has the biggest selection of both international and local wines of any retailer in the Valley, and an amazingly knowledgeable team to help introduce people to new wines they've never tried," says General Manager Mariko Hachiya. "The gourmet market also is different from anything else around. I want the service that guests receive to be what truly sets us apart from any other business in the valley."
Gary's Wine & Marketplace began as a small wine shop in Madison, New Jersey in 1987 and has grown to be one of the largest fine wine businesses in the New York metropolitan area, with four stores in Northern New Jersey and a fifth store in Napa Valley, California. Gary's team of wine experts makes it the preferred white glove partner for major corporations for customizable events, including virtual tastings, and corporate gifting. Commitment to friendly, attentive service by its expert wine team and a myriad of wine and food events for the public sets Gary's apart from other wine stores.
