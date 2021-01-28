Gates Industrial Corporation

Gates Industrial Corporation

 By Gates Industrial Corporation plc

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) will release its fourth-quarter financial results on the morning of Monday, February 8, 2021, before trading begins. Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET) to discuss Gates Industrial's financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 pm ET on February 8, 2021, until 11:59 pm ET on February 15, 2021, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642, respectively, and providing the passcode 8597255, or by accessing the webcast replay on Gates Industrial's website at investors.gates.com.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-on-monday-february-8-2021-301217295.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.