LA JOLLA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gateway Genomics, leading developer of direct-to-consumer genetic tests that give families insight into their future children, achieved a milestone of over 1,000 distributors of its SneakPeek Clinical test across the US, UK, and Canada. This number represents a doubling of locations since this time last year.
"While we did see a slight slowdown in sales volume around March 2020 as fewer women chose to visit clinical locations to take the test, interest in signing on to be providers remained steady," says Gateway Genomics CEO, Chris Jacob. "Providers saw the immense value of adding an accurate, affordable early fetal sex test to their offerings. Establishing a relationship with a new client as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy proved to be a valuable touchpoint that opened the gate for future services and products."
From a survey to over 35,000 customers, it was found that 55% of SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test users also take a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) later in pregnancy to screen for chromosomal abnormalities. Nearly 80% of SneakPeek customers want to know the gender of their baby to guide shopping choices and make product purchases. "Parents in the first trimester are interested in learning as much as they can about their babies, as well as ensuring they have the right products and services to help both mom and baby have a healthy, comfortable pregnancy," continues Mr. Jacob. "We saw this recognized by a diverse range of providers, and signups to become distributors increased linearly throughout all of 2020. Since March 2020, test volume has rebounded and we see this sales channel continuing to grow rapidly in the upcoming year."
The SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test by Gateway Genomics is a fetal sex test that can be taken at just 8 weeks into pregnancy with 99.9% accuracy. The test is available in two ways: An At-Home version that can be ordered from the company's ecommerce website and is delivered through the mail, and a Clinical version that is offered in over 1,000 participating clinical locations and labs in the US, UK, and Canada. The two channels give moms the choice of taking the test on their own, from the comfort of home, or visiting a clinic to have blood drawn by a phlebotomist. Both can return gender results in as little as 48 hours.
In 2020, Gateway Genomics ranked #296 in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., #22 in the Health sector. In 2020's Inc. 5000 California list, the company was ranked the 17th fastest-growing private company in the state, and #1 in the Health sector. Gateway Genomics' principal product, SneakPeek Gender, is an easy-to-use DNA test that lets parents know the gender of their babies as early as 8 weeks into pregnancy, with 99.9% accuracy.
About Gateway Genomics
Gateway Genomics is a personal genomics company with the mission to develop leading-edge genetic tests that give families a new level of understanding about their future children. Since inception, more than 300,000 SneakPeek DNA tests have been provided to help new parents bond with their babies, make plans, and connect with friends and family around them. Gateway Genomics is located in La Jolla, CA.
Media Contact
Angela Shue, Gateway Genomics, 8582554330, angela@gatewaygenomics.org
SOURCE Gateway Genomics