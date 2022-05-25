Forbes Business Development Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development Executives
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gautam Vij, the CRO of FEITIAN Technologies, the leading global provider of cyber security products and solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.
Gautam Vij was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Gautam Vij into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Gautam has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Gautam will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Gautam will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
QUOTE FROM MEMBER - "It is a privilege and an honor to be an official member of the Forbes Business Council. Forbes Council shall provide me and my employer an invaluable opportunity to publish thought leadership content on Forbes.com. This will allow me to voice my insights on business, management and technology on the one hand and network with other leaders in the council to gain their perspective and learn from their experiences on the other. There is no other publication that has the level of visibility and credibility as Forbes.com and I look forward to being an active and super engaged council member."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
FEITIAN Technologies is a global leading provider of digital identity and cybersecurity solutions that meet the industry needs of enterprise, education, finance, healthcare, government, and IoT.
Media Contact
Gautam Vij, Feitian Technologies, +1 4088248492, gautam.vij@ftsafe.us
