YORK, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gavin™, a boutique branding and communications agency serving regional and national clients, has expanded its leadership team to support its growing PR department and client demands for strategic communications services. Lisa Brusio Coster, M.A., has been hired as public relations director, under the direction of President/CEO Mandy Arnold.
Brusio Coster comes to Gavin with a demonstrated history of achieving sound communications goals working with local, regional and national organizations in a variety of industries. As founder and president of the former Maryland-based Coster Communications, Ltd. for more than 20 years, she is a public relations strategist and marketing and communications expert.
Brusio Coster is the immediate past president of the Public Relations Society of America, Maryland Chapter, which she led for two years. She holds an M.A. in Public Communication from The American University and a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Maryland. Her role at Gavin is to oversee major client accounts and direct a staff of media relations managers, project coordinators and interns, while working strategically with the leadership team to guide Gavin into the next decade of business growth.
"As we approach a decade in business, we're enthusiastic about having a pro like Lisa on our public relations team to support our continued growth of public relations and crisis communications services, especially as the agency's clients continue to be met with rapidly changing communications in the market," says Arnold. "As we look ahead, we're anticipating our client's needs continuing to evolve and have built a team of diverse perspectives to tackle complex communications issues."
Along with Brusio Coster, Gavin has hired John Buffone, senior media relations manager in the PR department. It has also promoted The Adlibber host, Jay Scott, to senior media relations manager, and Emily Vanaskie to senior public relations coordinator.
Gavin is comprised of nearly 30 employees across the country providing a comprehensive suite of services, including brand strategy, public relations, digital marketing, design and integrated marketing.
About Gavin™
Gavin™ , established in 2011, is a nationally recognized, award-winning boutique branding and communications agency serving regional, national and international clients in health care, education, government, manufacturing, and business-to-business industries. Headquartered in downtown York, PA, with offices in Harrisburg and Lancaster, PA, Gavin provides expert public relations, crisis communications, brand strategy, web and digital advertising services. For more information, visit http://www.Evolving-Influence.com.
