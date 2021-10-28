BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAASTEPS, who recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its Lead-to-Revenue offerings to Salesforce Customers, also celebrated some of its terrific customers. Additionally, within the past few months, SAASTEPS started building out its Strategic Advisory Board, having introduced Brent Slosky, Brenda Paauwe-Navori, and Sergio Frias. They are proud to announce an Aussi joining their team who lives in Melbourne, Australia, Mr. Gavin Gomes, the fourth of five Advisory Board Members who have agreed to join SAASTEPS.
Gavin will serve as SAASTEPS Business Process & Customer Onboarding Advisor to help the Executive staff and Sales team create a repeatable and flexible process working with our internal team and customers. Gavin is a valuable addition and will be working collectively with the Advisors to ensure SAASTEPS continues to expand globally. He will start in Australia & New Zealand and then expanding into the APAC to help grow its happy customer base.
Most recently, Gavin led the sale, transition, and integration of ASX listed CSG Limited to the FujiFilm Group and the expansion of IT managed services company CodeBlue in Asia. Prior to this, Gavin spearheaded the expansion of Canon Oceania, including the multi-million-dollar acquisitions of Harbour IT and Converga in Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Gavin also architected the integration of StarTrack with Australia Post to form Australia's largest eCommerce logistics company, serving 90,000 eCommerce customers and 25 million Australians and during his time with Telstra held several senior executive roles across Telstra's Enterprise, Consumer, Internet & Media Businesses.
Throughout his career, Gavin has established a reputation as a transformational leader. His experience spans start-ups, private companies, listed entities, and global multinationals, as well as several industry sectors, including technology, eCommerce, communications, and retail: leading these organizations through rapid growth and transformational change. Over the last 25+ years, Gavin has built highly successful and engaged teams throughout Australia and Asia and maintained a relentless focus on re-imagining the customer experience.
"Tim is one of those few people you meet and are instantly drawn to. Tim's passion is infectious, and he is relentless in his pursuit of excellence. Right away you get a real sense of comfort that things will get done, done right, and done quickly. Tim is straight up, which means there are no surprises. You know he's in your corner and is focused on creating real value for your business from the outset," said Gavin Gomes, who is the former Sr. Executive of TELSTRA, AUSPOST, CANNON, and FUJIFILM
"Gavin was one of my many favorite customers because he did not treat me as a vendor. We built a friendship through great communication while being overly transparent, which ultimately built great trust between us. This model is a fundamental step that SAASTEPS builds all our customer's relationships around. I am so proud to share a new adventure with a former customer and executive coach," said Tim Beck, who is the Founder & CEO of SAASTEPS
About SAASTEPS
We listen, we share, we lead by example. With Venue & Encore, SAASTEPS provides Salesforce customers intelligent revenue optimization solution choices with 100% Native & Lightning-ready managed packages that implement quickly and work out-of-the-box. We know because we use our solutions internally. Now, Salesforce customers can easily automate their eCommerce, subscriptions, billings, and renewals management directly from Salesforce with our solutions. Suppose you would like to see a demo or learn more, head over to https://www.saasteps.com. And, if you're interested in seeing some reviews, check them out at g2.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn for our announcements.
