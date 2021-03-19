FORT MYERS, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gecko Hospitality and Innovative Club Management (ICM) are pleased to announce they have entered into a nationwide strategic alliance, combining Gecko's extensive footprint within executive management search with ICM's innovative and forward-thinking approach to club management.
With human capital taking center stage and playing a critical role within the hospitality industry, clubs throughout the United States recognize that they need access to the best talent and world class strategy-led management support to flourish. Both Gecko Hospitality and ICM offer a boutique approach ensuring clubs, big or small, do not get lost among the masses and prides itself in being nimble and able to pivot based on your club's specific human capital and operational challenges and opportunities.
With this strong partnership comes a confidential, talented pool of personally recommended candidates. Discretion is the foundation of the recruitment services with the understanding that 95 percent of their candidates are currently employed. Country Club members expect high-level service from everyone they interact with, therefore club staff members committed to exceeding expectations is in demand. Their country club headhunters are industry insiders that came from senior positions in country clubs. Both parties understand the best candidates for long term success are personal referrals with an intimate knowledge of skill sets, work ethic and experience.
By connecting Gecko Hospitality and ICM with their elite expertise within the club industry, their exclusive collaboration provides Golf and Country Clubs with access to the best possible talent combined with the option to engage ICM to manage operations.
Gecko, with over 20 years of placing talent while being recognized as "America's Best Professional Recruitment Firm" in 2018 and 2019, and ICM being recognized as a "Top Innovator" in 2020, the partnership builds a powerful platform and access to the best talent in an industry needing a fresh approach to talent recruitment and club management.
About Gecko Hospitality
Gecko Hospitality was founded to serve the hospitality industry honestly and prudently. We operate on a lean overhead and share our savings with those who support us. Competitive research will confirm that our moderate fee structure sets us apart. Over the past 21 years and with 80 Gecko offices in North America, we've placed more than 21,000 professional managers, earning the respect and loyalty of our clients.
About ICM
Innovative Club Management (ICM) is the first management firm to create the $0 Cost Club Management™ model and is considered the most innovative and forward-thinking leader in private, semi-private, and daily-fee club management. Join the revolution and experience the intersection of innovation and expectation.
