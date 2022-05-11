This webinar, part of the Genius of GenEon experience, will be co-hosted by the Father of Green Cleaning, Steve Ashkin.
SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenEon Technologies, an industry-recognized provider of eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning, degreasing, sanitizing, and disinfecting products, is inviting distributors and the public to register and experience the first Genius of GenEon webinar titled: "The Future of Green Cleaning and Sustainable Organizations Post-COVID" on May 19th at 2:00 PM CST. This exciting webinar will run for one hour, with a live Q&A session at the end.
Known by many as the "Father of Green Cleaning," Steve Ashkin will be facilitating the web conference as GenEon's keynote speaker. He'll tackle vital public health issues and discuss the future of green cleaning with sustainable cleaning and disinfecting practices for all types of organizations.
Since 1981, Ashkin has been on a mission to move the global cleaning industry beyond green products and towards becoming sustainable companies themselves. He is a technical expert, author, speaker, and influencer in his field. Over the past 40 years, he has served in senior capacities for both consumer and commercial cleaning product companies formulating disinfectants and other sustainable solutions.
Ashkin will educate viewers on creating a holistic approach to maintaining healthy, high-performing buildings in a post-COVID world using only green and sustainable cleaners and disinfectants in high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces.
Syd Williams, VP of Client Services at GenEon, said, "We're honored and delighted to be teaming up with the Father of Green Cleaning to speak at our Genius of GenEon virtual event. We're thrilled to have Steve Ashkin share a lifetime of experiences to help organizations move one step closer to sustainable cleaning being the new norm."
Additionally, Ashkin will cover changes to the LEED and WELL Health-Safety Rating systems, such as the protocols for measuring cleaning performance. And finally, he'll show how sustainability will fundamentally change the future of the cleaning industry as a whole.
GenEon will highlight lessons learned from the pandemic and educate attendees on ways to exceed health standards using the safest products for cost-effective and sustainable results.
The company currently offers products and systems that create cleaners, degreasers, sanitizers, and disinfectants that are generated on-site using nothing more than water, electricity, and natural minerals. GenEon's proprietary disinfecting product is registered to kill the human coronavirus and is on the EPA List N registration (91112-2). GenEon's products utilize Electrochemical Activation technology (ECA), which is more efficient, effective, and safer than harsh chemical disinfectants.
GenEon's new Genius of GenEon experience will host future virtual conferences and recorded events for those to view at their leisure, but that's not all. This platform allows people to register in a private area where they can connect with each other and industry speakers, inquire about GenEon's products and solutions, network with distributors, and so much more.
To register for the webinar, visit the Genius of GenEon page to learn more. The company has more announcements coming soon. GenEon recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of providing eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning and disinfecting products. Visit GenEon Technologies or call 866.217.0205 to learn more about their innovative solutions.
