RESTON, Va., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

