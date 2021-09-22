CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The America Invents Act is a great way for the Chinese Communist Party to get technology without having to pay for it." Dr. Rob Spalding, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret) Sept 16, 2021
An inventor himself, Gen. Spalding was the keynote speaker at a rally sponsored by the US Inventor group in Alexandria, VA, Thursday, Sept 16. This date marked the 10 year anniversary of the passage of the disastrous America Invents Act, "a bill that has upended the rights of inventors and innovative startups in ways no lawmaker intended," per the President of US Inventor. The Alexandria rally was held at the main US patent office location, in spite of a massive rainstorm, which featured not only Gen. Spalding but other notable inventors who shared their stories, including Josh Malone, who burned his patent in 2017 to protest the theft of his Bunch O Balloons invention by a notorious serial infringer.
Five other rallies were held on the 16th, bringing attention to this "oppressive situation of large corporations just taking the superior, patented technologies of US inventors and destroying their businesses, as well as their hopes and dreams," again stated by the President US Inventor, Randy Landreneau. In addition to Alexandria's event, the rallies were held at US patent offices in Detroit, Dallas, San Jose, and Denver as well as Burlington, Vermont near Senator Leahy's office, the primary sponsor of the America Invents Act.
Many may not know that the US Constitution actually provides patent protection for inventors: Article I, Section 8 Powers of Congress-Clause 8: "To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries." Per Landreneau, "the America Invents Act stripped American inventors of almost all of their Constitutionally provided right to stop large corporations, including Chinese companies tied to the CCP, from simply taking their significant, patented technologies."
When the dream of taking one's valuable invention to the marketplace is crushed, the American Dream dies. America was built on discoveries and inventions, often accomplished in one's garage or basement (think Steve Jobs' beginnings) and these inventions have driven the US economy for decades. "For the CCP or a handful of big corporations to be able to steal one's creative works, using our own patent office to do so, violates the very foundations this country was built on," per Landreneau.
