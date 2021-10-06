General Shale Logo

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Shale, the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG of Vienna, Austria – the world's leading supplier of building materials and infrastructure solutions, has successfully completed the acquisition of Meridian Brick from Boral and an affiliate of Lone Star Funds. The relevant antitrust authority, the U.S. Department of Justice, has granted its approval for the transaction subject to conditions that will be fulfilled by General Shale.

ABOUT GENERAL SHALE

Founded in 1928, General Shale offers an endless array of sizes, colors and textures in a wide variety of masonry materials to complete any residential, commercial or specialty architectural project. These materials include brick, thin masonry, stone, outdoor living products, concrete block and various building materials, which include Arriscraft Stone and Jet Stream pipes division products.

