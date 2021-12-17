ATWATER, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Generations Healthcare and Meritage Healthcare announce their partnership to provide a new behavioral health facility in Atwater. The Meritage facility known as Anberry Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will now include a behavioral health treatment program, with the help of Generations Healthcare, which has established behavioral care facilities throughout California.
Anberry's new behavioral health treatment center will focus primarily on post-hospitalization transitional care, caring for patients with varying degrees of physical ailments and secondary diagnoses of mental illness.
"We've been looking at doing a number of different things over the last three years or so," said Jerry Holloway, president of Anberry. "When we were approached with this opportunity, it seemed like the perfect fit. There is a big need in the Merced County area for behavioral health facilities."
Although Meritage has not yet attempted the complicated endeavor of establishing a behavioral health care facility, Generations is equipped with the knowledge and contacts to make this a success.
"They know how to maneuver through a lot of the hoops because they've already done it," Holloway said. "It just made a lot of sense to work out a deal, and basically it's going to be a 50-50 partnership."
"Launching a behavioral healthcare facility is a unique challenge, and we are pleased to be able to share what we've learned to help Anberry," said Jamie Boehs, administrator of Bradley Court, a behavioral health facility of Generations Healthcare. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, solutions like this partnership can help meet pressing needs for behavioral health care."
While Anberry will provide new and expanded services, the facility aims to maintain its reputation for excellent care through the transition and into the future.
"We have high name recognition," said Holloway. "We still have a really good reputation in the community."
More news regarding the addition of behavioral health services to Anberry Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be forthcoming.
About Generations Healthcare
Generations Healthcare began operations in January 1998 with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Today, Generations operates 28 skilled nursing facilities throughout California, along with one facility in Henderson, Nevada. The company also specializes in behavioral healthcare, with three dedicated mental health care facilities and plans to add more. Other specialities include memory care, assisted living and rehabilitation.
Generations Healthcare was founded upon the belief that caring for the sick, the elderly and the infirm is a special and sacred stewardship. Guided by the values of kindness, competence and compassion, Generations has established an excellent reputation in the communities served by its facilities because of its focus on quality, service and regard for the changes facing adults in today's world. For more information about Generations Healthcare, visit http://www.lifegen.net.
About Meritage Healthcare
Meritage Healthcare LLC is a network of skilled nursing facilities in California with a dual focus of providing post-hospitalization transitional care, long-term custodial care and, in select locations, sub-acute care. Meritage has achieved great success with their ability to help patients achieve their highest and best quality of life. Meritage employs their own therapists and has spacious gyms for exercise. Every employee at Meritage Healthcare LLC is driven to ensure the safety, recovery and discharge of patients back to home or to a lower level of care. For more information about Meritage Healthcare, visit meritagehealthcare.com.
