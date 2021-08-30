TITUSVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leading developer of hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that it is the Headline Sponsor of the H2 View North American Hydrogen Virtual Summit 2021 on October 19, 2021. Cody Bateman, CEO and Founder of GenH2, will also speak during the Summit's Second Session dubbed "The Mobility Pillar" and explore Building Out the Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure and specifically the "Three Things We Need to See in the U.S."
The theme of the North American Hydrogen Summit 2021 is "From giving chase to taking a lead" and will focus on the current state-of-play in North America's hydrogen sector, across four specific pillars: mobility, power, policy and technology. Speakers will be asked to touch on what lessons can be learned from Europe's policymakers, which seem to have dominated green hydrogen; where are the challenges to be overcome; what are the strengths and opportunities; and how can North America go from giving chase to taking a lead in hydrogen.
"We are excited to join other industry leaders at this year's North American Hydrogen Summit because the time is now for hydrogen in North America," said Bateman, who leads the company's team of former NASA experts who possess decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. "Companies like GenH2 are developing advanced solutions that can and will expand our global energy leadership at scale and speed. I am looking forward to presenting on what the U.S. needs to do move into that position."
GenH2 has developed Modular Hydrogen Infrastructure Systems that are based on decades of NASA, Department of Defense and Department of Energy projects. The company's participation in the H2 View North American Hydrogen Summit will bring high-level thought leadership to the virtual event. Bateman joins eight other speakers, including: Sunita Satyapal, Director of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies at the U.S. Depart Energy; Jackie Birdsall, Toyota Motor North America; Andy Marsh, Plug Power, Dr. Alex Ivanenko, HyPpoint, and more.
Registration is still open for the North American Hydrogen Summit 2021 at https://www.h2-viewevents.com/conference/h2-view-virtual-north-american-hydrogen-summit/attend/. H2View was established in July 2019 with the aim to be the must-read services for the every-growing hydrogen economy globally.
About Cody Bateman
Bateman is a businessman, scientist and philanthropist. He has founded several startups including Advantek Research, providing engineering solutions for the DoE, and Cryotek, a leader in cryogenic engineering focusing on the technological commercialization of liquid hydrogen for vehicles, drones, maritime applications and supply infrastructure. As the Chairman and CEO of GenH2, Bateman is widely recognized as a leader in the field of hydrogen infrastructure research and development and is an outspoken advocate for the Hydrogen Economy.
About GenH2
GenH2 is the industry leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team of former NASA researchers and developers possesses decades of experience researching, engineering and producing hydrogen solutions. At GenH2, they are focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2 has engineered the first end-to-end filling station solution to make pure hydrogen on site with zero CO2 emissions; the company has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.
