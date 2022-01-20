ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a year of 125% revenue growth, Genomenon®, Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, today announced that Sean Kearney has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. As a valuable member of Genomenon's executive leadership team, Mr. Kearney will lead the company's financial operations.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Sean to the Genomenon executive leadership team," said Mike Klein, chief executive officer, Genomenon. "His extensive background in managing healthcare and innovative technology portfolios puts him in a unique position to not only understand our value in the rare disease space—but also help us scale."
Mr. Kearney has more than ten years of experience in healthcare venture capital investing and operations that includes trading in public and private equity, commodity, and foreign exchange markets, from scaling startups to Fortune 500 firms. He completed undergraduate work in Finance at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and an MBA at the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University.
Prior to joining Genomenon, he founded and managed investment funds through private equity and venture capital markets. He also directed capital in healthcare technology investments, building a portfolio of more than 15 companies delivering innovative technology offerings. Working with companies in various stages of the growth cycle, he helped to capitalize the business and set them up for success to achieve the milestones necessary to scale.
"I am humbled and honored to begin the next chapter of my professional career with a company that has its sights set on life-changing work in genomics," said Mr. Kearney. "Having worked with the founders in Genomenon's early days, it's amazing to see how the company has grown—I look forward to what the future holds."
