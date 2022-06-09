In-person presentation on optimizing rare diagnosis and treatment for rare diseases will take place on Monday, June 13th at 3:15 PM PT
ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon, Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, today announced that their Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Kiel, MD, PhD, will present on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM PT at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego, California.
"Genomenon's technology enables faster, more accurate diagnosis of rare diseases by connecting clinical laboratories with the most comprehensive evidence needed to interpret genetic variants, and creates awareness of available clinical trials and treatment options," said Kiel. "If you're attending BIO International, join me at the San Diego Convention Center to hear more about how this approach is improving outcomes for rare genetic diseases like ENPP1 deficiency."
In addition to the presentation, Genomenon will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with industry executives and qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Genomenon team, please reach out through the BIO partnering system.
About Genomenon
Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company focused on the advancement of positive health outcomes for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving body of knowledge within genomics, Genomenon connects current research with patient DNA to accelerate clinical decision making and pharmaceutical drug discovery. For more information, visit Genomenon.com
