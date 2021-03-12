WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genpro Research, a global provider of advanced clinical data analytics & reporting services, clinical biometrics services and machine-learning technologies designed to accelerate scientific literature review and medical writing, today announced the appointment of Salih Siam as Senior Director of Sales & Business Development effective March 1st, 2021.
Mr. Siam joins us from the global biometrics CRO, Cytel, where he was director of business development – responsible for sales of biometrics services in Europe.
With Genpro Research, Mr. Siam will be assuming a leadership role in the company's global sales organization.
Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, Steve Herbert, CCO said, "Genpro is poised for a significant growth phase, as AI and machine learning algorithms, begin to assume a more and more central role in the design and conduct of clinical studies as well as for other enabling functions like medical affairs, medical & scientific writing, epidemiology etc. Adding an accomplished sales executive at this time adds the necessary energy and focus to Genpro's growth. Sal will take us to the next phase of Genpro's growth journey."
Mr. Siam holds an honours degree in Molecular Medicine from the University of Sussex and subsequently advanced his career in life sciences, sales and business development for a number of organizations. His successes have spanned the globe setting up sales and lead development organizations in USA/Europe, gaining and growing key biotechnology and pharmaceutical accounts in Europe.
Mr. Siam is intimately knowledgeable on market dynamics and procurement challenges and has a track record of successful account management and revenue growth.
"I am excited to be a part of this high-caliber team and to be able to have this opportunity to lead Genpro Research into this new era. Genpro's services business is on a solid growth path with delivery excellence being the secret ingredient. Also, with the current demands on the biopharmaceutical community to bring therapies to market safely and quickly, there is a huge opportunity to deploy existing tried-and-tested machine learning/NLP technology into established workflows in the entire clinical development process. This kind of change is inevitable and will bring about a state-change in the way scientific literature review and medical writing is carried out. These services and technologies are at the core of Genpro's competence, and I am delighted to be joining at this promising time." – Sal Siam
About Genpro Research
Headquartered in Waltham, USA near the center of Massachusetts biotechnology revolution, Genpro Research is a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry. Genpro's tools use Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing algorithms to enable automation of several processes supporting drug development pipelines and post launch activities. Genpro offers two digital platforms as part of its product offerings. Voody for Automated Medical Literature Review, scientific writing & Publications and MOSS for Clinical Data Visualization and Analytics. Voody, Genpro's flagship product, is world's first and only integrated platform powered by AI-ML algorithms that helps researchers, medical writers, and reviewers to handle the entire workflow of search, authoring, quality control and publishing literature reviews, manuscripts, and other documentation. MOSS, on the other hand, provides strong semantic search and automated data visualization capabilities and provides powerful data monitoring capabilities to clinical scientists, medical directors, and clinical development teams.
Genpro also provides advanced solutions in Biostatistics & Programming, Medical Writing, and Regulatory Submissions in an integrated fashion, as a strategic partner for sponsor companies.
