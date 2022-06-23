CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GentiBio, Inc., a biotherapeutics company developing engineered regulatory T cell (Tregs) therapies for autoimmunity, autoinflammation and allergic diseases, today announced that the company's co-founder and chief executive officer, Adel Nada, MD, MS, and the company's chief financial officer, Chuck Silberstein, MD, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium

  • Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 3pm EDT
  • Panel: Advancing Cell-Based Treg Therapies in Autoimmune Diseases

Guggenheim I&I Spotlight Series—Treg-based Therapies

  • Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 1:35pm EDT
  • Fireside chat to be webcast. Link may be accessed via the news section of the GentiBio website.
About GentiBio, Inc.

GentiBio, Inc., is a biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and immunology to develop engineered regulatory T cells programmed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. GentiBio's autologous and allogeneic engineered Tregs platform integrates key technologies needed to successfully (re)establish immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing Treg therapeutics. GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that can be used to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overactivity and/or malfunctioning of the immune system. To learn more, visit www.gentibio.com.

