DALLAS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In early 2020, Genuitec released a preview of CodeTogether—a go-to tool with an organic feel that made it simple to join in a pair programming session with just a browser. It rapidly took off and evolved into a more robust tool, with major features like end-to-end encryption, on-premises support, IDE-to-IDE support across multiple IDEs, and same-file simultaneous editing.
CodeTogether 4.0 continues the evolution with CodeTogether Teams. This opt-in feature simplifies collaboration with a team-centric UX, enhanced security, and write-access to terminals. Set up a team, and then a single view becomes command central where it's easy to quickly see who is online, along with active sessions. From this same view, teammates can be invited to join a session with a single click of the mouse. Joining others in a session or asking a teammate to host is just as simple.
"Companies moving to CodeTogether 4.0 will realize improved collaboration and enhanced security by the new Team-only security options, and new flows enabled for organic collaboration," said Tim Webb, V.P. of Operations at Genuitec. "If you haven't yet tried CodeTogether, this is the release to see the benefits for yourself," he continued.
CodeTogether utilizes host-provided language smarts for a superior coding experience, regardless of how the session is joined. The 4.0 release further improves these smarts with the addition of call and type hierarchy intelligence, as well as find usages integration across IDEs. Remote developers can live review and validate the impact of changes real time while another developer is actively making changes, providing a rich feedback cycle during coding sessions. This release also brings enhancements to code completion and quick fixes for seamless collaborative coding.
"My students have been using CodeTogether this semester to help work at a distance. They have uniformly and overwhelmingly enjoyed the experience. Many of them have Eclipse experience, and have reported being able to do significantly more together using your product than with Eclipse alone," said Jason Hemann, Lecturer at Northeastern University.
This release also comes with single sign-on (SSO) integration, making CodeTogether 4.0 a smart fit for on-premises installations. If the SSO provider supports the OpenID Connect protocol for sign on, on-premises installations can allow CodeTogether access to users only if they've been authorized by the provider. The OIDC protocol ensures CodeTogether works with providers like Okta, Azure AD, Microsoft AD FS and Auth0.
"The on-premises hosting option of CodeTogether 4.0 is the only solution that empowers developers to use whatever IDE they already prefer and still work together securely, on their servers, while adhering to corporate security policies," said Todd Williams, V.P. of Technology at Genuitec.
To learn more about CodeTogether and try it out, visit https://www.codetogether.com/. CodeTogether offers a free plan, along with free trials of our Teams and On-Premises versions.
About Genuitec:
Genuitec's roots go back to 1997 when its three founders started an enterprise-consulting company. After seeing a real need for better software development tools, they built them. Knowing others would love these tools as well, Genuitec was established in 2001 as a small independent software company. From the beginning, their goal was to rapidly deliver quality tools at an affordable price. While still small and independent, you can find Genuitec software in a variety of settings: from a backroom in a data center, to a laboratory building a super collider.
Counting over 17,000 companies in 191 countries as customers, Genuitec creates tools that enable developers to build brilliant software. DevStyle, the #1 Eclipse Marketplace plugin, brings a modern look and feel to Eclipse. MyEclipse IDE gives the Java Enterprise developer easy access to popular technologies in a single solution. CodeTogether is the only cross-IDE collaboration tool for pair programming. Secure Delivery Center is the perfect tool for simple, secure delivery of perfectly configured IDEs. All Genuitec software includes free trials and world-class support via staff and community supported forums.
