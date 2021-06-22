PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of supporters for the 2022 event, which will take place February 6-8, 2022 in Denver, CO. Geo Week is the joining of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, along with partner events ASPRS Annual Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium.
More than a hundred associations and media companies have already signed on as supporters of Geo Week 2022. "Industry leaders have clearly cast their votes for Geo Week in 2022," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "100+ media and association supporters have already signed on as Supporting Partners for next year's event, as Geo Week establishes itself as the powerhouse event serving professionals in the geospatial and built world industries." Geo Week will also soon be announcing early exhibitors who have already signed up and confirmed booths on the show floor.
Current supporters of the 2022 event, including trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and non-profits, are as follows:
PUBLICATIONS
AEC Magazine
Africa Surveyors
American Surveyor
BIGNieuws
Building Design and Construction
Civil Engineering Surveyor
CODE
Commercial Construction and Renovation
Coordinates Magazine
Develop 3D Magazine
Diversity In STEAM
Earth Imaging Journal
GEO Informatics
GeoConnexion
Geomatics World
GIM International
GPS World
Hydro International
Informed Infrastructure
LIDAR Magazine
POB
Surveying Group
TwinGeo
Urban Transport Infrastructure Journal
US Veterans Magazine
xyHt
PORTALS
AEC Bytes
AEC Café
AEC News
AP Planner
B1M Community
BigDataVendors
CanBim
Clocate
Commercial UAV News
ConstructionLinks
CrowdReviews
Datafloq
Devtownstation
Digital Construction Week Connect
Digitalconstructionnews
DroneIndustryWire
Electronics Valley
Energy Central
Geo Insight
Geo4Construction
Geofumadas
Geospatial1
Geowawesomeness
Geo Week News
GIS Café
GIS Resources
GoGeomatics
Govevents
GPSDaily
IOTEvents
Lidar News
Manufacturing Tomorrow
Mining Engineering
MyDearDrone
NBN Media
Queue
Robotics Tomorrow
Sensorland
Spatial Times
Spatialsource
Startupedia
STEM Education Entrepreneurship
TechEvents.Online
Telco Professionals
WeGetAroundNetwork
World Construction Today
ANALYSTS
ABI Research
Flux Trends
Frost & Sullivan
Geospatial World
HAPTIC R & D Consulting
MAPPS
Mind Commerce
Parks Associates
ASSOCIATIONS & USER GROUPS
AI Coding Meetup
ASPRS
Canada 5G Council
Chartered ICES
CWTA
Deep Learning Meetup
FLAM 3D
Google Developers East Bay
GUTMA
IPv6 Forum
Open Geo Consortium
Silicon Valley Forum
STACouncil
UAVA
USIBD
VR and AR Association
WITI
Women Who Code
World Geospatial Industry Council
COOPERATING EVENTS
GeoIgnite Canada
Geospatial World Forum
Parks Connections
Silicon Valley Women Tech Festival
STAC
WITI Summit
The coming together of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference to form Geo Week reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Geo Week is at the forefront of this integration, providing education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.
According to Corkhill, there will be content that addresses the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies independently of one another and attendees will have access across all conference sessions. "The event represents a continuum, with individuals and organizations from all corners of industry at differing levels of adoption. Geo Week will support a future vision, in which professionals and organizations that understand the full spectrum of data needs, work processes, software integration, and standards in both geospatial and BIM will be tomorrow's technology leaders," said Corkhill.
The event will feature multiple tracks with content clearly identified as relevant to one or more of the audience groups feeding into Geo Week. The International Lidar Mapping Forum (ILMF) audience has historically been comprised of precision measurement professionals in surveying and mapping who use airborne and terrestrial lidar and related remote sensing technologies. The AEC Next audience has historically been comprised of professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) that use technologies such as reality capture, automation, AI and XR to bid and manage projects and improve workflows. The SPAR 3D audience has historically been comprised of professionals who use 3D capture, scanning, visualization and modeling technologies across a variety of verticals.
Geo Week takes place February 6-8, 2022, with conference programming and exhibits Sunday, February 6 through Tuesday, February 8. Additional features of the programming are vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibition Theaters, workshops, and conference programming hosted by ASPRS and USIBD. Visit http://www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.
About Geo Week
Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC -ENewsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Europe and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.
Questions?
Carl Berndtson
Global Partnerships
Lora Burns
Geo Week Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207.842.5522, lburns@divcom.com
SOURCE Geo Week