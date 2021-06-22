PORTLAND, Maine, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of supporters for the 2022 event, which will take place February 6-8, 2022 in Denver, CO. Geo Week is the joining of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, along with partner events ASPRS Annual Conference and USIBD Annual Symposium.

More than a hundred associations and media companies have already signed on as supporters of Geo Week 2022. "Industry leaders have clearly cast their votes for Geo Week in 2022," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "100+ media and association supporters have already signed on as Supporting Partners for next year's event, as Geo Week establishes itself as the powerhouse event serving professionals in the geospatial and built world industries." Geo Week will also soon be announcing early exhibitors who have already signed up and confirmed booths on the show floor.

Current supporters of the 2022 event, including trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and non-profits, are as follows:

PUBLICATIONS

AEC Magazine

Africa Surveyors

American Surveyor

BIGNieuws

Building Design and Construction

Civil Engineering Surveyor

CODE

Commercial Construction and Renovation

Coordinates Magazine

Develop 3D Magazine

Diversity In STEAM

Earth Imaging Journal

GEO Informatics

GeoConnexion

Geomatics World

GIM International

GPS World

Hydro International

Informed Infrastructure

LIDAR Magazine

POB

Surveying Group

TwinGeo

Urban Transport Infrastructure Journal

US Veterans Magazine

xyHt

PORTALS

AEC Bytes

AEC Café

AEC News

AP Planner

B1M Community

BigDataVendors

CanBim

Clocate

Commercial UAV News

ConstructionLinks

CrowdReviews

Datafloq

Devtownstation

Digital Construction Week Connect

Digitalconstructionnews

DroneIndustryWire

Electronics Valley

Energy Central

Geo Insight

Geo4Construction

Geofumadas

GeoJobs.biz

Geospatial1

Geospatialnews.net

Geowawesomeness

Geo Week News

GIS Café

GIS Resources

GISuser.com

GoGeomatics

Govevents

GPSDaily

Inertialnavigationsystems.net

IOTEvents

Lidar News

Manufacturing Tomorrow

Mining Engineering

MyDearDrone

NBN Media

Queue

Robotics Tomorrow

Sensorland

Spatial Times

Spatialsource

Startupedia

STEM Education Entrepreneurship

TechEvents.Online

Telco Professionals

WeGetAroundNetwork

World Construction Today

ANALYSTS

ABI Research

Flux Trends

Frost & Sullivan

Geospatial World

HAPTIC R & D Consulting

MAPPS

Mind Commerce

Parks Associates

ASSOCIATIONS & USER GROUPS

AI Coding Meetup

ASPRS

Canada 5G Council

Chartered ICES

CWTA

Deep Learning Meetup

FLAM 3D

Google Developers East Bay

GUTMA

IPv6 Forum

Open Geo Consortium

Silicon Valley Forum

STACouncil

UAVA

USIBD

VR and AR Association

WITI

Women Who Code

World Geospatial Industry Council

COOPERATING EVENTS

GeoIgnite Canada

Geospatial World Forum

Parks Connections

Silicon Valley Women Tech Festival

STAC

WITI Summit

The coming together of AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference to form Geo Week reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Geo Week is at the forefront of this integration, providing education, technology, and resources for professionals in industries including AEC, Asset & Facility Management, Disaster & Emergency Response, Earth Observation & Satellite Applications, Energy & Utilities, Infrastructure & Transportation, Land & Natural Resource Management, Mining & Aggregates, Surveying & Mapping, and Urban Planning/Smart Cities.

According to Corkhill, there will be content that addresses the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies independently of one another and attendees will have access across all conference sessions. "The event represents a continuum, with individuals and organizations from all corners of industry at differing levels of adoption. Geo Week will support a future vision, in which professionals and organizations that understand the full spectrum of data needs, work processes, software integration, and standards in both geospatial and BIM will be tomorrow's technology leaders," said Corkhill.

The event will feature multiple tracks with content clearly identified as relevant to one or more of the audience groups feeding into Geo Week. The International Lidar Mapping Forum (ILMF) audience has historically been comprised of precision measurement professionals in surveying and mapping who use airborne and terrestrial lidar and related remote sensing technologies. The AEC Next audience has historically been comprised of professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) that use technologies such as reality capture, automation, AI and XR to bid and manage projects and improve workflows. The SPAR 3D audience has historically been comprised of professionals who use 3D capture, scanning, visualization and modeling technologies across a variety of verticals.

Geo Week takes place February 6-8, 2022, with conference programming and exhibits Sunday, February 6 through Tuesday, February 8. Additional features of the programming are vendor-delivered Product Previews, Exhibition Theaters, workshops, and conference programming hosted by ASPRS and USIBD. Visit http://www.geo-week.com for more information on attending or exhibiting.

About Geo Week

Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC -ENewsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo Americas, Commercial UAV Europe and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.