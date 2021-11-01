DENVER, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LIDAR Leader Awards and Younger Geospatial Professional Awards to celebrate excellence in the geospatial market in Denver, February 7, 2022
Geo Week, the single powerhouse event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, is accepting nominations to celebrate excellence in the geospatial market. The 2022 Geo Week Awards Ceremony includes the LIDAR Leader Awards, Younger Geospatial Professional Award, and the ASPRS Awards, and honors the achievements of individuals and teams working in the geospatial technology space. The ceremonies will take place during Geo Week in Denver, CO, on February 7, 2022.
"We're so pleased to recognize personal and group achievement in the geospatial arena. This is something attendees look forward to, and after a two-year hiatus, there's even more excitement about coming together to celebrate the achievements of these industries," said Lee Corkhill, Event Director of Geo Week.
LIDAR Leader Awards, in its third iteration in partnership with LIDAR Magazine, is seeking nominations in five distinct categories:
- Outstanding Personal Achievement in LIDAR
- Outstanding Enterprise Achievement in LIDAR
- Outstanding Team Achievement in LIDAR
- Outstanding Innovation in LIDAR
- Outstanding University Achievement in LIDAR
Spatial Media's LIDAR Magazine (http://www.lidarmag.com) will assist the program by encouraging nominations and publishing pre- and post-show analyses of finalists. Managing Editor Dr. Stewart Walker will assist a distinguished panel that will review and judge submissions.
Past recipients include Karl Heidemann, Physical Scientist, USGS (Retired), Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX) Team, Woolpert, AEye for the AE110 Artificial Perception System, A. Albright—University of Houston, and Hasso Plattner Institut.
Dr. Walker remarked: "We all acknowledge that this is high summer for lidar, from the SPACs and sensor action from the automotive players, who are also addressing other verticals, to the fabulous sensors and remarkable project completion that are characteristic of the geospatial market. We want to recognize the visionaries who make all this possible, through their energy, imagination and risk-taking."
The Younger Geospatial Professional Award, in partnership with Lidar News, recognizes the outstanding accomplishments and leadership by an exceptional member of the worldwide, geospatial community 35 years of age or younger. Nominations are accepted in the form of short videos explaining how nominees encourage others to pursue excellence and leadership in their geospatial careers, and an overview of a 10-minute presentation that, if chosen, would be presented at Geo Week. Nominees are given suggested topics, including:
- The challenge of advancing your career during a pandemic
- Innovative uses of drone lidar
- What can one person do about sustainability?
- What will be the next geo-technology game changer?
- How 3D technology is going to be used in smart cities of the future
The Younger Geospatial Professional Award is supported by Lidar News (http://www.lidarnews.com). Gene Roe, Founder and Managing Editor of Lidar News, remarked, "The Younger Geospatial Professional of the Year Award will provide the winner with an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership and advance their career." Award recipients receive complimentary conference passes to Geo Week.
Gabrielle Getz of Cesium was the winner of the inaugural Younger Geospatial Professional of the Year Award for 2019.
In addition to the LIDAR Leader Awards and The Younger Geospatial Award, ASPRS will be recognizing achievement in photogrammetry and remote sensing. Winners will be recognized during a ceremony on Monday, February 7 at Geo Week 2022. Geo Week also features more than 125 speakers across 50 sessions, nearly 100 exhibitors on the show floor, and more than 125 supporting partners.
Learn more about all the awards and submit nominations by December 1 at https://www.geo-week.com/2022-geo-week-awards/.
About Geo Week
Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 15 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 6-8, 2022, is the new brand name of previously stand-alone events AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference, International Lidar Mapping Forum, and SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, and reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing), MAPPS and USIBD (US Institute of Building Documentation). Diversified Communications also produces Geo Week E-Newsletter, SPAR 3D E-Newsletter, AEC Next –E-Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo Americas, and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.
Media Contact
Lora Burns, Diversified Communications, 207.842.5522, lburns@divcom.com
SOURCE Geo Week