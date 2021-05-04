BALTIMORE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Germinator, the next-generation of protection for the new generation of germs, is excited to announce the opening of a franchise location in Baltimore, Maryland, extending the company's presence even further across the country. With this latest opening, the company brings its unique Germinator Safe Zone to businesses and residents throughout Howard County, providing complete, 360-degree surface, air, and body protection for the spaces where people work, live, and play.
Germinator Baltimore will be owned and operated by Jason Tillman, an educational and behavioral specialist who recognized a need for more thorough sanitizing and disinfecting measures throughout his community, especially as it pertains to protecting local schools and educational facilities.
Germinator creates Safe Zones for its clients by combining its patent-pending sanitizing and disinfecting services with a full lineup of air purifying and disinfecting units developed by NASA as well as personal body sanitizing products to provide advanced protection for surfaces, air and you. If it's been disinfected by Germinator, then it's in the Safe Zone, and it will have a verifiable Germinator Safe Zone certification.
"I'm proud to be a part of the Germinator family, and I'm looking forward to bringing the company's full suite of sanitizing, disinfecting and deodorizing services and products to my community," said Tillman. "As an educator, I've experienced firsthand how tough it's been for my local educational institutions to handle the return of in-person learning. Teachers, students and staff want to feel safe at school, and with Germinator, now they can feel a sense of security knowing their facilities have been sanitized and disinfected by the best in the business."
Tillman holds a master's degree in education from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland. He has worked as an educational and behavioral specialist for the past 26 years. He is looking forward to helping Baltimore business owners and residents create Germinator Safe Zones in the spaces and places where they work, live and play and is proud to work alongside his children to lead his franchise to success.
"We're looking forward to working with Jason to facilitate our launch into Maryland," said Jeff Gill, Founder and CEO of Germinator. "Not only is he extremely driven, but he also has an immense passion to help better his community, which is something we look for in our franchise owners. We're excited to bring 360 degrees of germ protection to Baltimore and the surrounding areas to help businesses, residents and educational facilities feel safe again."
Germinator is the next-generation of protection for the new generation of germs. They use advanced antimicrobial science, and their patent-pending methodology not only sanitizes and disinfects, but provides proven, next-level protection to safely kill viruses, bacteria, and other contaminants to create a more livable, touchable Germinator Safe Zone.
Every day, the company goes into day cares, fire stations, office buildings, restaurants, shopping malls, and homes to provide the most advanced disinfecting service the industry has to offer. The company believes that everyone has a right to better well-being and to feel safe in the spaces they work, live, and play. They want people to feel comfortable and most importantly, protected—no matter where they are.
Upholding the highest sanitization and disinfection standards, Germinator makes claims that are scientifically supported and within EPA regulations. The company's Scientific Advisory Board validates its research and process and is responsible for reviewing and advising on product strategy and direction and assisting with navigating legislative and regulatory issues. The board includes industrial hygienists, epidemiologists, medical professionals, including a former United States Assistant Surgeon General who served for five administrations, as well as many respected members of the scientific community.
It's time to reclaim the spaces and places where we work, live, and play. If you are a business owner or resident in Maryland interested in learning more, visit http://www.germinatorbaltimore.com or call 410-320-1790 to get your Germinator Safe Zone started today!
