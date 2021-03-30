LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting, a leading national sanitizing, disinfecting and deodorizing franchise, is proud to announce its expansion into the U.S. West Coast with the opening of a Germinator franchise in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles franchise will be owned and operated by Rachel A. Pearson, who will spearhead the company's launch into this new territory. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Pearson has been a resident of California for over 15 years. She joined the Germinator family in order to play a proactive role in helping to protect businesses and residents in Los Angeles with Germinator's patent-pending sanitizing and disinfecting process.
"I look forward to sharing the Germinator story, growing the Germinator name, and being a part of the Germinator family," said Pearson. "It's my goal and passion to help all Americans live protected by bringing our products and services into our community so they can enjoy and live the best life they can!"
Germinator was founded in 2015 with the vision of providing an effective method of proper sanitizing and disinfecting for businesses and households. The company uses a patent-pending methodology and is the most unique and cost-effective means of providing enhanced antimicrobial protection for businesses and residences.
"We're looking forward to opening our first location on the West Coast of the U.S. as we continue to expand across the country," said Jeff Gill, Founder and CEO of Germinator. "Rachel was the perfect choice to lead our Los Angeles franchise and has extensive experience with a multitude of creative concepts, which will align well with our vision as we continue to innovate and grow the Germinator brand."
Pearson brings a diverse creative background to Germinator. She earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Winona State University, which is a part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. She also has extensive experience in the entertainment and food industries, which includes owning and operating Sweet Rachel Desserts, which garnered her a spot on the popular Food Network television show, "Cupcake Wars."
Pearson is also an active member of the Screen Actors Guild and has produced two award-winning web series and a short film. She has experience working with non-profits during her time at a Minneapolis-based foundation, where she helped facilitate $2.5 million in grants across the country. She is also an active member of the Woodland Hills Chamber of Commerce and Braemar Country Club.
With the opening of her franchise, Pearson is looking forward to introducing Germinator's patent-pending process to Los Angeles businesses and residents. Germinator will first test surfaces for ATP using a luminometer to detect light that can come from cellular activity. This measurement immediately provides the level of cleanliness on a surface. The next step is the application of Germinator's Genesis surface treatment. Genesis is a one-step cleaner and broad-spectrum sanitizer and disinfectant treatment that harnesses the power of hypochlorous acid (HOCl). Derived from naturally occurring minerals, Genesis not only eliminates odors at their source but kills a wide range of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA, Salmonella enterica and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and viruses including norovirus, rotavirus and adenovirus on hard, non-porous, environmental surfaces. It meets the Association of Official Agricultural Chemists (AOAC) germicidal spray standards for Hospital-Grade Disinfection and is on the EPA's N List of products determined to meet the criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. As a result, this treatment will eliminate bacteria and viruses that may reside in an environment without the use of harsh chemicals or fumes.
Following Genesis, Germinator applies its Shield, a water-based quaternary ammonium compound that imparts a durable bacteriostatic finish. It is EPA-registered as effective against the growth of mold, mildew, algae and odor-causing bacteria. This application creates an invisible barrier that combats deterioration and discoloration and promotes freshness for up to three months. The Genesis and Shield products are applied by using an electrostatic sprayer, which is the most efficient and effective means of delivering the products to the intended application sites. After Germinator's surface treatment and protectant services, the company retests ATP levels to ensure the surfaces have achieved the intended results.
Upholding the highest sanitization and disinfection standards, Germinator makes claims that are scientifically supported and within EPA regulations. The company's Scientific Advisory Board validates its research and process and is responsible for reviewing and advising on product strategy and direction and assisting with navigating legislative and regulatory issues. The board includes industrial hygienists, epidemiologists, medical professionals, including a former United States Assistant Surgeon General who served for five administrations, as well as many respected members of the scientific community.
Germinator launched national franchising in 2019 and continues to expand across the country rapidly. With Germinator, society can now have greater peace of mind and the freedom to live or work in a sanitized and disinfected environment. If you are a business owner or resident in Los Angeles interested in learning more or scheduling service, please visit https://www.germinatorla.com/ or call 424-330-SAFE (7233). For more information on starting a Germinator franchise, visit https://franchise.thegerminator.com/ or call 855-664-3769 to learn more.
Media Contact
Britney Ouzts, Germinator Mobile Sanitizing & Disinfecting, 855-803-6204, media@thegerminator.com
SOURCE Germinator Mobile Sanitizing & Disinfecting